French Hospital Network Unicancer Acquires Multiple Accuray Radixact® Systems with the ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging and Synchrony® Technologies

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Unicancer has selected three Radixact® Systems with the ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging and Synchrony® real-time delivery adaptation technologies to further their goal of providing truly personalized care to every cancer patient. The Unicancer team began leveraging the benefits of the TomoTherapy® helical radiotherapy delivery platform more than 15 years ago. The Radixact System, based on the TomoTherapy platform, ClearRT and Synchrony technologies will enable them to treat almost any tumor that would benefit from radiotherapy, including those that move, with even greater efficiency, precision and accuracy.

ClearRT is a novel, helical CT imaging solution designed to produce exceptional diagnostic-like quality CT images, quickly and cost-effectively. Because high-quality images are crucial to each step of the radiotherapy treatment workflow, the ability to "See More, Know More, and Do More," when treating tumors with radiation will enable medical care teams to improve patient care. ClearRT also integrates with other Accuray-only applications, such as Synchrony, an advanced technology that adapts treatment delivery to tumor motion in real time.

"Unicancer is one of our largest customers with over 30 Accuray systems. We are gratified by their team's continued confidence that our proprietary radiotherapy technologies will enable them to provide more precise and effective radiation treatments for their patients," said Suzanne Winter, president of Accuray. "Unicancer has a long-standing reputation for high-quality, patient-first cancer care. This most recent purchase of three Radixact Systems with our latest innovations, ClearRT and Synchrony, and a recent upgrade to the latest CyberKnife® S7™ platform, supports Unicancer's priority of investing in new technology to ensure that their cancer patients will benefit from the most advanced and accurate technologies available."

Unicancer is the only French hospital network 100 percent dedicated to the treatment of cancer. The more than 30 Accuray TomoTherapy and CyberKnife platform systems in use by Unicancer medical care teams provide them with the flexibility to deliver radiation using a variety of methods – from image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and conventionally fractionated to hypofractionated treatments – depending on each patient's unique needs.

"Unicancer is a busy network of cancer centers focused on providing the more than 530,000 patients we treat each year with the best possible care. Our teams are committed to identifying and using advanced radiotherapy techniques that make it possible to offer patients more targeted and less invasive treatments," said Luc Delporte, director of purchasing and access to innovation. "We made the decision to upgrade to the Radixact Systems to access its latest imaging and motion synchronization features – ClearRT and Synchrony. We believe the combination of these technologies will enable us to deliver a new level of precision and accuracy when treating the wide range of cancer cases we see and improve the overall quality of care we provide."

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Unicancer

Unicancer is the only French hospital network dedicated 100% to the fight against cancer and the only national hospital federation dedicated to oncology. It brings together the 18 French Cancer Centers (CLCC), private non-profit health establishments, spread over 20 hospital sites in France, as well as the Avignon-Provence Cancer Institute (ICAP), as an affiliated establishment.

The CLCCs take care of nearly 530,000 patients per year (short-stay, HAD and outpatient procedures).

Unicancer is also the leading academic promoter of clinical trials in oncology, on a European scale, with 106 active clinical trials promoted, nearly 7,600 patients included, 63,000 patients registered in the ESME database. Recognized as a research leader in France, the Unicancer network benefits from a worldwide reputation with the development of a third of French publications of international scope in oncology (source: bibliometric study / Thomson Reuters). In total, nearly 700 clinical trials (inclusion or follow-up) are being promoted in 2020 by the Unicancer network, more than 14% of CLCC patients are included in clinical trials and more than half of PHRCs assigned to CLCCs.

The 18 CLCCs and Unicancer's R&D department are ISO 9001 certified.

To find out more: www.unicancer.fr

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2021, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

Christy Maginn

Havas

+1 (703) 297-7194

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/french-hospital-network-unicancer-acquires-multiple-accuray-radixact-systems-with-the-clearrt-helical-fan-beam-kvct-imaging-and-synchrony-technologies-301387518.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated