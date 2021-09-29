Wondershare Filmora Collaborates with Insta360 to Spark Creativity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wondershare Filmora Collaborates with Insta360 to Spark Creativity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Submit ideas of Filmora and Insta360 creative combos to win an exciting prize

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage imagination and creativity, Wondershare Filmora has launched a co-branding giveaway event with Insta360. The combination of Insta360's action cameras and Wondershare Filmora's editing software allows creators to execute a creative video project from start to finish. The giveaway also offers an opportunity for users of both brands' products to share knowledge on how to leverage action cameras and video editing software to shape their stories.

Logo.jpg

To participate in the campaign, users are required to subscribe to both Wondershare Filmora and Insta360's official YouTube channels and submit their Filmora and Insta360 creative combination ideas on the event landing page to generate "Partner Card", while tagging Filmora official account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube with the hashtag #FilmoraXInsta360. Eventually, three lucky winners will win a free Insta360 GO 2 camera. The campaign starts on September 25th and ends on October 30th.

"As a user-driven product, Wondershare Filmora is always keeping an eye on market changes and user choices while trying its best to find a fun way to figure out how various software and apps can work well in combination. The release of Insta360's new product, GO 2 has opened up new horizons for Filmora, showcasing its versatility. We envision these two products working in perfect sync, hence the reason for our partnership. With this, we hope to solve the challenges that users may encounter in video creation," said Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora.

With the increasing popularity of videos as a means of communication, anyone can now become an amateur creator by simply using a mobile phone or a portable action camera. To reach these creators, Wondershare Filmora has partnered with Insta360, an innovative camera maker that helps people capture and share their lives, to giveaway three Insta360 GO 2 cameras. Insta360 GO 2 is an ultra-light action cam that enables creators to capture high-res, stabilized videos completely hands-free.

As a popular video editor, Wondershare Filmora places emphasis on simplicity to empower creators to realize what inspires them, regardless of their skill level, by providing tools to bring their imagination to life.

Here are highlights of Wondershare Filmora latest version 10.5:

  • Filmstock Effects Library Integration: get instant access to over 20,000 effects without leaving Filmora. Other aspects of the integration include, the recommendation of trending keywords for resource search, standard and free effects, and the addition of new effects compatible with previous versions. Save time with massive, trendy resources available for a free trial.
  • AI Portrait Add-on: an independent module tool that allows the fast and easy removal of backgrounds from video content without using a green screen or Chroma key. It also allows users to add borders, glitch effects, pixelated, noise, or segmentation video effects. This paid add-on requires an additional subscription.
  • AR Stickers: fun and unique stickers that respond to the face's motion. Find cats, bears, pandas, koalas, bunnies, glasses and many more. These face-tracking AR stickers are designed to enhance emotions, emphasize reactions, and show your personality through video creation.
  • Auto Reframe: users can instantly recreate videos in different aspect ratios. The feature is particularly ideal for online influencers, making it useful for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, allowing the manual adjustment of the focal point for maximum consistency with every frame.
  • Audio Effects: embedded effects for both audio and video clips. Options include the lobby, big room, echo, reverb, phone, etc.

In addition to that, Wondershare Filmora comes with the basic features every editor needs such as, Auto Highlight, Audio Normalization, Motion Tracking, Keyframing, Color Match, Split Screen, Green Screen, Transitions, Effects and more.

To find out more about the Filmora X Insta360 campaign, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/event/filmora-insta360.html or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]
www.wondershare.com

favicon.png?sn=CN23011&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-collaborates-with-insta360-to-spark-creativity-301387688.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN23011&Transmission_Id=202109290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN23011&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment