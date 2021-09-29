Wondershare Filmora Collaborates with Insta360 to Spark Creativity

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage imagination and creativity, Wondershare Filmora has launched a co-branding giveaway event with Insta360. The combination of Insta360's action cameras and Wondershare Filmora's editing software allows creators to execute a creative video project from start to finish. The giveaway also offers an opportunity for users of both brands' products to share knowledge on how to leverage action cameras and video editing software to shape their stories.

To participate in the campaign, users are required to subscribe to both Wondershare Filmora and Insta360's official YouTube channels and submit their Filmora and Insta360 creative combination ideas on the event landing page to generate "Partner Card", while tagging Filmora official account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube with the hashtag #FilmoraXInsta360. Eventually, three lucky winners will win a free Insta360 GO 2 camera. The campaign starts on September 25th and ends on October 30th.

"As a user-driven product, Wondershare Filmora is always keeping an eye on market changes and user choices while trying its best to find a fun way to figure out how various software and apps can work well in combination. The release of Insta360's new product, GO 2 has opened up new horizons for Filmora, showcasing its versatility. We envision these two products working in perfect sync, hence the reason for our partnership. With this, we hope to solve the challenges that users may encounter in video creation," said Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora.

With the increasing popularity of videos as a means of communication, anyone can now become an amateur creator by simply using a mobile phone or a portable action camera. To reach these creators, Wondershare Filmora has partnered with Insta360, an innovative camera maker that helps people capture and share their lives, to giveaway three Insta360 GO 2 cameras. Insta360 GO 2 is an ultra-light action cam that enables creators to capture high-res, stabilized videos completely hands-free.

As a popular video editor, Wondershare Filmora places emphasis on simplicity to empower creators to realize what inspires them, regardless of their skill level, by providing tools to bring their imagination to life.

Here are highlights of Wondershare Filmora latest version 10.5:

Filmstock Effects Library Integration: get instant access to over 20,000 effects without leaving Filmora. Other aspects of the integration include, the recommendation of trending keywords for resource search, standard and free effects, and the addition of new effects compatible with previous versions. Save time with massive, trendy resources available for a free trial.

get instant access to over 20,000 effects without leaving Filmora. Other aspects of the integration include, the recommendation of trending keywords for resource search, standard and free effects, and the addition of new effects compatible with previous versions. Save time with massive, trendy resources available for a free trial. AI Portrait Add-on: an independent module tool that allows the fast and easy removal of backgrounds from video content without using a green screen or Chroma key. It also allows users to add borders, glitch effects, pixelated, noise, or segmentation video effects. This paid add-on requires an additional subscription.

an independent module tool that allows the fast and easy removal of backgrounds from video content without using a green screen or Chroma key. It also allows users to add borders, glitch effects, pixelated, noise, or segmentation video effects. This paid add-on requires an additional subscription. AR Stickers: fun and unique stickers that respond to the face's motion. Find cats, bears, pandas, koalas, bunnies, glasses and many more. These face-tracking AR stickers are designed to enhance emotions, emphasize reactions, and show your personality through video creation.

fun and unique stickers that respond to the face's motion. Find cats, bears, pandas, koalas, bunnies, glasses and many more. These face-tracking AR stickers are designed to enhance emotions, emphasize reactions, and show your personality through video creation. Auto Reframe: users can instantly recreate videos in different aspect ratios. The feature is particularly ideal for online influencers, making it useful for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, allowing the manual adjustment of the focal point for maximum consistency with every frame.

users can instantly recreate videos in different aspect ratios. The feature is particularly ideal for online influencers, making it useful for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, allowing the manual adjustment of the focal point for maximum consistency with every frame. Audio Effects: embedded effects for both audio and video clips. Options include the lobby, big room, echo, reverb, phone, etc.

In addition to that, Wondershare Filmora comes with the basic features every editor needs such as, Auto Highlight, Audio Normalization, Motion Tracking, Keyframing, Color Match, Split Screen, Green Screen, Transitions, Effects and more.

To find out more about the Filmora X Insta360 campaign, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/event/filmora-insta360.html or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

