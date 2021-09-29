Target Helps Guests Prepare for the Holidays with Return of Target Deal Days and New, Industry-Leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the kick off to a joyful holiday season filled with great deals for all families. As guests prepare to shop early this year, the retailer is jumpstarting the season with the return of guest-favorite Target Deal Days in October. For three days, deals will be available online, through the Target App and, for the first time, at all Target stores, making it easy for guests to save big, no matter how they choose to shop. The retailer also is introducing a new, industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, committing to match the lowest prices at Target starting earlier than ever.

"As we approach the holiday season, guests are excited to shop early, and our team is ready to help them prepare so they can celebrate what matters most – time with family and friends," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "That's why we're bringing back Target Deal Days, offering incredible value earlier than ever, and making the shopping experience even easier with deals available online, through the Target App and in our more than 1,900 stores for the first time. We're also introducing a new, industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee – all designed to provide guests with the confidence they're getting the best deals at Target, no matter when they choose to shop.

Target Deal Days Returns in Time for Early Holiday Shopping

For those ready to get their holiday shopping started early, guest-favorite Target Deal Days is returning with three days of savings, Oct. 10 through Oct. 12. Guests can find deals online, through the Target App, and, for the first time ever, in more than 1,900 Target stores across the country. Guests can get an early start on checking items off their holiday shopping lists with deep discounts across Target's entire assortment, including TVs, Beats headphones, fleece, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances, food and beverage offerings, and much more. This Target Deal Days sales event will feature thousands of items across every category, including national brands guests love, as well as owned brands they can only find at Target.

With Target's easy and safe shopping options – including industry-leading same-day fulfillment services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt – guests can collect their Target Deal Days goods the same day, with no membership fee required.

Industry-Leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee Offered All Season Long

To sweeten the deal even more, Target's new, industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee will kick off earlier than ever, starting with Target Deal Days on Oct. 10 and running through Dec. 24, giving guests confidence they can buy now and don't need to wait until later in the season to get the retailer's best deals. New this year, guests can request a price adjustment on all* items purchased at Target Oct. 10 through Dec. 24 if the retailer lowers the price later in the season, taking the stress and guesswork out of deal hunting. Additionally, as part of its existing policy, Target will continue to match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase. *More details here.

A Season Full of Value, Ease and Inspiration

On top of incredible value, Target guests will find inspiration at every turn this holiday season. The retailer's curated assortment of owned and national brands offers inspiring and inclusive gifting options. Combined with Target's winning shop-in-shops with popular brands like Disney, Ulta Beauty and Apple, the retailer provides a convenient and inspiring in-store and digital experience, delivering more reasons to make Target the go-to destination for all shopping needs this holiday season.

To maximize savings and take full advantage of all the convenience Target has to offer this holiday, guests can join Target Circle, the retailer's free loyalty program. Target Circle, which recently surpassed 100 million members, has helped guests save nearly $2 billion through everyday discounts and directed $7 million to more than 2,500 local and nonprofit organizations.

For more information about Target's plans for the holiday season, visit the holiday press hub on A Bullseye View.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

