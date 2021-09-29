Landsea Homes Launches New Homes For Sale In Texas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landsea Homes Launches New Homes For Sale In Texas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

-Collection of new luxury designer homes with Texas-style grandeur

-Set in spectacular Hill Country, these homes offer resort-style amenities

-Landsea Homes provides award-winning construction and designs tailored to diverse families and lifestyles

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has launched sales in Texas with spectacular new homes in the Belle Oaks and Vintage Oaks master-planned communities in Bulverde and New Braunfels. Prices range from about $895,000 to $1,199,000.

Landsea_Logo.jpg

"We are ecstatic to introduce Landsea Homes to the Texas new-home market with these thoughtfully-designed homes located in beautiful Hill Country, yet near the thriving city of San Antonio," said Greg Balen, Texas Division President, Landsea Homes. "The setting and amenities of these new homes create one-of-a-kind living and bring Texas-style luxury to potential buyers."

The new homes available at Belle Oaks are 3,305 and 3,395 square feet, and feature three and four bedrooms. The single-story, single-family homes contain thoughtful open-concept layouts with premier designer finishes, including low-maintenance wood-look flooring in the main living areas, stunning patterned tiling in the bathrooms and comfortable carpeting in the bedrooms. Pocket sliding doors open out to the spacious patios and outdoor kitchens.

The Belle Oaks exclusive gated community in Bulverde features one-to over two-acre wooded lots and beautiful views of Texas Hill Country. A large community amenity center is under construction with a pool, playground and sports courts. Students attend the highly sought-after Comal Independent School District, and the nearby 13-acre Bulverde Community Park is a favorite among residents who enjoy the outdoors, with walking trails, picnic pavilions, two playground areas, sports fields and large open spaces for gathering.

At Vintage Oaks, potential buyers can choose from homes ranging in size from 3,305 to 3,415 square feet, with options for three and four bedrooms. These single-story, single-family homes also feature thoughtful open-concept layouts with premier designer finishes. Stone accents grace the exterior walls, while brushed fixtures and stylish details are distinctively placed throughout the homes. Plus, pocket sliding doors flow out to the covered patios with outdoor kitchens for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining with friends and family.

Vintage Oaks is a 3,300-acre community in New Braunfels, surrounded by resort-style amenities. Named the fastest-growing community in Texas Hill Country for three years running, Vintage Oaks has amenities that include four pools, a lazy river, children's playgrounds, five miles of maintained trails, a fitness club, a clubhouse, sports courts, and year-round activities and events for all ages.

For more information about Landsea Homes' new homes for sale in Texas, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/quick-move-in?region=texas.

About Landsea Homes Corporation
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles. and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA22593&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-launches-new-homes-for-sale-in-texas-301387394.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22593&Transmission_Id=202109290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22593&DateId=20210929
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment