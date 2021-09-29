Landsea Homes Launches New Homes For Sale In Texas

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has launched sales in Texas with spectacular new homes in the Belle Oaks and Vintage Oaks master-planned communities in Bulverde and New Braunfels. Prices range from about $895,000 to $1,199,000.

"We are ecstatic to introduce Landsea Homes to the Texas new-home market with these thoughtfully-designed homes located in beautiful Hill Country, yet near the thriving city of San Antonio," said Greg Balen, Texas Division President, Landsea Homes. "The setting and amenities of these new homes create one-of-a-kind living and bring Texas-style luxury to potential buyers."

The new homes available at Belle Oaks are 3,305 and 3,395 square feet, and feature three and four bedrooms. The single-story, single-family homes contain thoughtful open-concept layouts with premier designer finishes, including low-maintenance wood-look flooring in the main living areas, stunning patterned tiling in the bathrooms and comfortable carpeting in the bedrooms. Pocket sliding doors open out to the spacious patios and outdoor kitchens.

The Belle Oaks exclusive gated community in Bulverde features one-to over two-acre wooded lots and beautiful views of Texas Hill Country. A large community amenity center is under construction with a pool, playground and sports courts. Students attend the highly sought-after Comal Independent School District, and the nearby 13-acre Bulverde Community Park is a favorite among residents who enjoy the outdoors, with walking trails, picnic pavilions, two playground areas, sports fields and large open spaces for gathering.

At Vintage Oaks, potential buyers can choose from homes ranging in size from 3,305 to 3,415 square feet, with options for three and four bedrooms. These single-story, single-family homes also feature thoughtful open-concept layouts with premier designer finishes. Stone accents grace the exterior walls, while brushed fixtures and stylish details are distinctively placed throughout the homes. Plus, pocket sliding doors flow out to the covered patios with outdoor kitchens for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining with friends and family.

Vintage Oaks is a 3,300-acre community in New Braunfels, surrounded by resort-style amenities. Named the fastest-growing community in Texas Hill Country for three years running, Vintage Oaks has amenities that include four pools, a lazy river, children's playgrounds, five miles of maintained trails, a fitness club, a clubhouse, sports courts, and year-round activities and events for all ages.

For more information about Landsea Homes' new homes for sale in Texas, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/quick-move-in?region=texas.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles. and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

