Voyager Digital Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021

TSX: VOYG
OTCQX: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Company's new CTO, Rakesh Gidwani, to lead platform and system expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Gidwani as the Company's Chief Technology Officer.

Voyager_Digital__Canada__Ltd__Voyager_Digital_Appoints_Chief_Tec_1.jpg

Rakesh joins Voyager from Two Sigma Investments, a technology and data-driven financial services company applying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and distributed computing to investing. At Two Sigma, Rakesh served as Senior Vice President of Engineering, leading the engineering strategy, planning, and technical program management for Two Sigma Investment Management. Rakesh has experience building and scaling high-calibre teams in hyper-growth environments. Over his career, he successfully led engineering teams to deliver eCommerce solutions, high-performance trading systems, financial compliance and risk management systems, and customer-facing websites.

Rakesh will lead the evolution of Voyager's platform and systems as the Company continues its plans for international expansion and growing to 10+ million customers. He will work closely with Voyager's CEO Steve Ehrlich, as well as Dan Costantino, Voyager's Chief Information Security Officer, and Oscar Salazar, Co-founder and advisor to Voyager who served as Uber's founding Architect and CTO.

"Rakesh is a highly-accomplished engineering leader that we're excited to have on the Voyager team," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "He has a track record from both innovative tech startups and large, established companies, having held senior engineering positions at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Walmart. We welcome Rakesh to our growing team as we position Voyager to expand internationally and add new features to our platform, including traditional financial products and equities."

Rakesh's hire is a continuation of Voyager's accelerated growth as the Company scaled 800% in the past year to currently over 225 full-time employees and executives.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.
Michael Legg
Chief Communications Officer
(212) 547-8807
[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team
[email protected]

Voyager_Digital__Canada__Ltd__Voyager_Digital_Appoints_Chief_Tec_2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=VA22727&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-appoints-chief-technology-officer-301387578.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA22727&Transmission_Id=202109290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA22727&DateId=20210929
