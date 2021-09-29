Logo
PLDT Group leads ASEAN telco nominations at World Communication Awards 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 29, 2021

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' largest fully integrated telco PLDT received the most number of citations among ASEAN telcos at the 2021 World Communication Awards (WCA), with a total of five nominations at one of the most revered award programs in international telecommunications.

Established in 1999 by London-based publication Total Telecom, the WCA recognizes innovation and excellence based on a set of criteria that reflects the dynamic nature of the industry.

  • PLDT is up for the Best Operator in an Emerging Market title, awarded to the telco that has best adapted to evolving market characteristics to achieve commercial success and improve the lives of customers. Wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. is also highly commended in the category's esteemed WCA Honor Roll for consistently being shortlisted for the said award throughout the years.
  • PLDT and Smart's flagship advocacy, the #NoLearnerLeftBehind omnibus education program, is shortlisted for WCA's Social Contribution Award. Initiatives include #CyberSmart CyberSecurity Awareness Caravans, Central Visayan Institute Foundation - Dynamic Learning Program implementation, LearnSmart eStorytelling Sessions, PLDT Infoteach, School-in-a-Bag, Smart Wireless Engineering Education Program, and Smart Prepaid Innovation Generation.
  • Smart's GigaLife App is nominated for WCA's Platform Award, citing the best commercially deployed IoT solutions. The app allows users to subscribe to various GIGA promos that let them discover and enjoy their passions, top-up using a debit or credit card, or via the GigaPay e-wallet powered by PLDT affiliate PayMaya, and more.
  • With over 2,000 global points of presence, international arm PLDT Global is up for WCA's Beyond Connectivity Award for its FreeBee mobile application. The app keeps migrant Filipinos close to home with free international calls to the Philippines, online bills payment, digital gifting services and a curated content platform.
  • PLDT Global President and Chief Executive Officer Katrina Luna-Abelarde is nominated under the Women In Telecoms category. The concurrent head of PLDT's Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development Unit has been key to leading PLDT Global's digital transformation. She also chairs Conexus, one of the largest mobile alliances in Asia, pushing for the development of 5G in the region.

PLDT Group's WCA 2021 bid follows its recent win at Asiamoney's 2021 Outstanding Companies Poll. PLDT won the Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines award under the Telecommunications Services Sector for excelling in financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility.

favicon.png?sn=HK23038&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pldt-group-leads-asean-telco-nominations-at-world-communication-awards-2021-301387777.html

SOURCE PLDT Inc.

