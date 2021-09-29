RE/MAX Announces Global RE/MAX Day

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC announces the first-ever Global RE/MAX Day, to be held on Wednesday, October 6. This worldwide community service event will activate the RE/MAX network and its nearly 140,000 affiliates in over 110 countries and territories in a coordinated effort to give back to the communities in which they live, work and serve. To participate, RE/MAX affiliates and the approximately 700 RE/MAX Holdings staff members are encouraged to volunteer at a charity of their choice or through a community service project on Global RE/MAX Day.

"The goal of this day is to come together, harness the power of our expansive network, and help others," says Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Vice President of Global Development. "We're encouraging hyper-local participation and for members of the RE/MAX network to consider what their community needs at this time, whether it's food bank donations, city cleanup or something completely out of the box. It's a way to help people and businesses we've come to love and serve over the years."

RE/MAX has a long history of giving back. Since 1992, the brand has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to raise funds for children treated at pediatric hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. In the nearly 30-year partnership, RE/MAX affiliates have donated more than $170 million in North America to CMN Hospitals. They also support many other programs, including those dedicated to children, environmental activities, education and outreach, throughout the global network.

"Giving back is built into the RE/MAX culture," says Mike Reagan, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "Being connected to the impact RE/MAX affiliates make all around the world – no matter the country, culture or language – is one of the greatest benefits of being with the global network. Community service is universal."

Follow hashtag #GlobalREMAXDay on social media on October 6 to see how participants are giving back to their communities worldwide.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

