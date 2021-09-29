Logo
Enact Announces Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced the composition of the Board of Directors, recently formed with Enact's initial public offering, which closed on September 20, 2021. Enact trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACT."

Enact's 11-member Board includes 8 independent directors and is composed of the following:

  • Dominic Addesso, Non-Executive Chairman of ClearView Risk Holdings LLC; non-Executive Chairman of BMS RE and director of BMS Group Ltd.
  • John D. Fisk, Director of AGNC Investment Corp. and retired Chief Executive Officer of the FHLBanks Office of Finance, a division of the Federal Home Loan Banks
  • Rohit Gupta, CEO and President of Enact Holdings Inc.
  • Sheila Hooda, CEO and President of Alpha Advisory Partners
  • Thomas J. McInerney, CEO and President of Genworth Financial Inc.
  • General Raymond T. Odierno, Senior Advisor to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Teneo Holdings LLC and retired four-star general in the U.S. Army
  • Robert P. Restrepo Jr., retired Chairman, President and CEO of State Auto Financial Corporation
  • Daniel J. Sheehan IV, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer of Genworth Financial Inc.
  • Debra W. Still, President and CEO of Pulte Financial Services
  • Westley V. Thompson, President and CEO of M Financial Group
  • Anne G. Waleski, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Markel Corporation

"This is another exciting milestone for Enact as a publicly-traded company. Our diverse Board of Directors is a remarkable roster of exceptional leaders," said Dominic Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board. "Their deep business and industry acumen as well as their financial and governance expertise will enable Enact to better serve the evolving needs of our customers and support our growth."

Complete Enact board member biographies, including roles and committee assignments, can be found on the company website under the Corporate Governance tab at https://ir.enactmi.com/corporate-governance/governance-overview.

About Enact
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including uncertainty around Covid-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in the United States and in other countries around the world, changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=PH22394&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enact-announces-board-of-directors-301387760.html

SOURCE Enact Holdings, Inc.

