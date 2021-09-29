Enact Announces Board of Directors

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced the composition of the Board of Directors, recently formed with Enact's initial public offering, which closed on September 20, 2021. Enact trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACT."

Enact's 11-member Board includes 8 independent directors and is composed of the following:

Dominic Addesso , Non-Executive Chairman of ClearView Risk Holdings LLC; non-Executive Chairman of BMS RE and director of BMS Group Ltd.

, Non-Executive Chairman of ClearView Risk Holdings LLC; non-Executive Chairman of BMS RE and director of BMS Group Ltd. John D. Fisk , Director of AGNC Investment Corp. and retired Chief Executive Officer of the FHLBanks Office of Finance, a division of the Federal Home Loan Banks

, Director of AGNC Investment Corp. and retired Chief Executive Officer of the FHLBanks Office of Finance, a division of the Federal Home Loan Banks Rohit Gupta , CEO and President of Enact Holdings Inc.

, CEO and President of Enact Holdings Inc. Sheila Hooda , CEO and President of Alpha Advisory Partners

, CEO and President of Alpha Advisory Partners Thomas J. McInerney , CEO and President of Genworth Financial Inc.

, CEO and President of Genworth Financial Inc. General Raymond T. Odierno , Senior Advisor to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Teneo Holdings LLC and retired four-star general in the U.S. Army

, Senior Advisor to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Teneo Holdings LLC and retired four-star general in the U.S. Army Robert P. Restrepo Jr. , retired Chairman, President and CEO of State Auto Financial Corporation

, retired Chairman, President and CEO of State Auto Financial Corporation Daniel J. Sheehan IV , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer of Genworth Financial Inc.

, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer of Genworth Financial Inc. Debra W. Still , President and CEO of Pulte Financial Services

, President and CEO of Pulte Financial Services Westley V. Thompson , President and CEO of M Financial Group

, President and CEO of M Financial Group Anne G. Waleski , former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Markel Corporation

"This is another exciting milestone for Enact as a publicly-traded company. Our diverse Board of Directors is a remarkable roster of exceptional leaders," said Dominic Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board. "Their deep business and industry acumen as well as their financial and governance expertise will enable Enact to better serve the evolving needs of our customers and support our growth."

Complete Enact board member biographies, including roles and committee assignments, can be found on the company website under the Corporate Governance tab at https://ir.enactmi.com/corporate-governance/governance-overview.

About Enact

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

