Nuance Named One of 2021's "100 Best Companies" and "Best Companies for Dads" by Seramount

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of 2021's "100 Best Companies" and one of 2021's "Best Companies For Dads" by Seramount in recognition of its inclusive benefits for families and continuing support for employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Seramount is the parent company of Working Mother, a mentor, role model and advocate for more than 24 million moms who are devoted to their families and committed to their careers. Both awards were based on a comprehensive evaluation consisting of more than 400 questions that examined companies' various family-friendly programs and policies, workforce representation, wellness offerings and benefits, advancement programs, and flexibility offerings for working parents and caregivers.

Creating a supportive work environment is critical, particularly given the pressures the pandemic has placed on working parents and caregivers that have resulted in increased volumes of burnout, stress, and forced the reduction of hours and numbers of parents in the workforce— a trend that is predicted to continue post pandemic. Nuance is committed to providing tools and resources that promote and support their employees' diverse needs, and has been recognized numerous times for its programs designed for working parents and caregivers as well, ranging from paid parental and family leave, infertility treatment benefits, surrogacy assistance, adoption assistance, flexible transition back-to-work options to assist parents returning to work following parental leave, and a variety of Care.com services to assist employees looking for child care, senior care, and pet walkers.

Both of these awards come on the heels of Nuance being named to Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index in August for the company's commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace. Nuance continues to place a large focus on DE&I and has been recognized for its efforts across recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups, inclusive culture through leadership, accountability, communications and employee engagement, and workforce demographics. More information can be found in the Nuance ESG Report.

"Our employees are the reason Nuance is such an incredible place to work and the reason our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies around the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "The world of work is ever-evolving, and it's critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs."

Nuance's commitment to fostering an environment where it's employees can be their best is reflected in these two Seramount awards, which are the latest in a growing number of Employer of Choice accolades that the company has recently received, including one of Selling Power's Top Places to Sell For, Best Places to Work for Moms, Best Places to Work for Dads, Best Places for Parents Working Remotely, "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021 award, one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, a Top Employer by the Boston Globe, a one of Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2021, a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and a certified "Great Place to Work in India" by the Great Places to Work Institute.

With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees and the communities in which they live and work, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, paid time off to volunteer, and health and wellness programs. To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://jobs.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Nuance Communications
Nancy Scott
+1 781.565.4130
[email protected]

Nuance_Communications_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL20514&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-named-one-of-2021s-100-best-companies-and-best-companies-for-dads-by-seramount-301386983.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL20514&Transmission_Id=202109290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL20514&DateId=20210929
