Kerry Sirkka of AMN Healthcare Named American Staffing Association 2021 Volunteer of the Year

The American Staffing Association (ASA) has named Kerry Sirkka, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Local and International Solutions at AMN Healthcare, as 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

The award recognizes one individual each year who has made outstanding contributions at the state or national level of the ASA, a non-profit organization that represents the staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry in the United States. An ASA volunteer for six years, Sirkka currently serves as chair of the Women in Leadership Council. She is also a member of the healthcare section council, which she has formerly chaired. Honorees are chosen from a slate of nominations submitted by peer volunteers across the country.

“I am proud to be an ASA member, and it’s been an honor to work with members of this remarkable organization,” Sirkka said. “I’m very grateful for this award on behalf of the entire team at AMN Healthcare, a company with inspirational vision for the healthcare staffing industry.”

Sirkka has served for almost two decades at AMN, the nation’s largest healthcare staffing and total talent management company. She is also a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association, San Diego and Imperial Chapter.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

