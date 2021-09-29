Ping Identity Announces 2021 Identity Excellence Awards Finalists

Ping+Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced the finalists for the fifth annual Identity Excellence Awards, honoring the best-in-class identity programs from global organizations. Winners will be announced during the company’s annual user conference, Ping+YOUniverse (formerly IDENTIFY), on October 6, which will be held as a global virtual event this year.

The Identity Excellence Awards recognize Ping Identity’s global customers that have developed outstanding identity security projects. From organizations helping businesses stay secure during the transition to remote work, to those creating seamless and secure customer experiences, these companies are hand-selected by Ping’s leadership for their unique and forward-looking approaches to identity security.

“We champion our customers’ best-in-class identity projects so that others can learn from their innovative deployments,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “These finalists stand out for prioritizing identity in their security strategy, testing the limits of technology and securing their enterprises for a better customer experience.”

The categories and finalists within are as follows:

Identity Innovation Champion

These are the companies pushing the limits of identity and embracing the digital future. They adopt new technologies and pave the path for a future built on identity. The finalists are SCL Health and Delta Air Lines.

Identity Security Champion

This group secures the enterprise in industry-shaping ways. Their unique security approaches change the way the enterprise is secured. The finalists are Johnson & Johnson and TransUnion.

Customer Experience Champion

These companies put customers first and drive loyalty with secure and seamless interactions. The finalists are Prisma Health and Raising Cane’s.

Cloud Identity Champion

This group embraces the potential of the cloud, combining top-notch security with highly accessible services in an agile environment. The finalists are Eurofins and Accor.

Modern Identity Champion

These organizations connect powerful new Identity and Access Management (IAM) capabilities to existing investments, leading the charge on modernizing legacy systems. The finalists are Old Mutual and Sharp Healthcare.

Better Identity Together

This award recognizes Ping Identity customers and partners that are working together to embrace identity security in unique and meaningful ways. The finalists are BGL & ProofID, Walter’s Automotive Group & HiQuest.

Champion of Change

As global events introduced an all-digital reality, this group took the reins on using identity to keep people safe, keep business going and steer us all in a new direction. The finalists are Banco Itaú Unibanco Brazil and Schneider Electric.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Follow Us on Twitter: %40PingIdentity+%0A

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping+Identity+%0A

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV+%0A

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005126/en/