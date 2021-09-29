urban-gro, Inc. to Participate in Five Leading Horticulture and Investor Events in October

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

urban-gro, Inc. to Participate in Five Leading Horticulture and Investor Events in October

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

urban-gro’s MJ12 Design Studio to exhibit at the NECANN New Jersey Conference on October 2-3

Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings with Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO on October 5

The LD Micro Main Event will host a virtual presentation by Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, October 12 - 14 and a presentation by Dick Akright, CFO in Los Angeles on October 13

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include a presentation by Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, in New York City on October 14

urban-gro and MJ12 Design Studio to exhibit at MJBizCon Las Vegas on October 20-22

Lafayette, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, will participate in five leading horticulture and financial events including NECANN New Jersey, Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, The LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles, Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City, and MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

“As the North American cannabis and food-focused vertical farming markets continue to gain momentum, owners, operators and investors are focusing on companies with successful track records of supplying cultivators with efficient, high-performance facilities and the integration of leading cultivation equipment systems,” said Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro, Inc. “Being asked to participate in these high-profile conferences is a reflection of urban-gro’s leadership position as well as a demonstration of how important our acquired expertise in cannabis and food-focused facilities is to current and potential facility owners.”

Details of urban-gro’s engagement with each event are as follows:

  • NECANN New Jersey, Atlantic City, Oct. 2-3: urban-gro’s architectural team, MJ12 Design Studio, will exhibit at booth 116.
  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, Virtual, Oct. 5: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with registered participants.
  • The LD Micro Main Event, Virtual, Oct. 12-14: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, will present urban-gro’s advancements in the indoor CEA industry. The presentation is available to stream for registered participants.
  • The LD Micro Main Event, Los Angeles, Oct. 13 at 4:00PM ET: Dick Akright, CFO, will present urban-gro’s advancements in the indoor CEA industry and host one-on-one meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, New York City, Oct. 14 at 1:30PM ET: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, will present urban-gro’s advancements in the indoor CEA industry and host one-on-one meetings.
  • MJBizCon, Las Vegas, Oct. 19-22: For the cannabis industry’s largest tradeshow of the year, urban-gro and MJ12 Design Studio will exhibit in booths C7816 (urban-gro) and C4908 (MJ12 Design Studio)

To schedule an initial consultation regarding indoor facility design and cultivation optimization at NECANN or MJBizCon, owners and cultivators should contact Brett Cherniack, Vice President of US Sales, at [email protected]. A new addition to urban-gro's leadership team, Brett has more than 10 years of experience in the horticulture industry with specific expertise in cannabis cultivation and indoor horticulture.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, investors should contact [email protected] or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer, and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. Once operational, urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dan Droller
EVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations
urban-gro, Inc.
720-390-3880
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Stan Wagner
Managing Director
Maverick Public Relations
303.618.5080
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNDMwOCM0NDI5NDkxIzUwMDA4MTc2OQ==
urban-gro-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment