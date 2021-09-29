urban-gro, Inc. to Participate in Five Leading Horticulture and Investor Events in October

urban-gro’s MJ12 Design Studio to exhibit at the NECANN New Jersey Conference on October 2-3

Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings with Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO on October 5

The LD Micro Main Event will host a virtual presentation by Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, October 12 - 14 and a presentation by Dick Akright, CFO in Los Angeles on October 13

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include a presentation by Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, in New York City on October 14

urban-gro and MJ12 Design Studio to exhibit at MJBizCon Las Vegas on October 20-22

Lafayette, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, will participate in five leading horticulture and financial events including NECANN New Jersey, Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference, The LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles, Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City, and MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

“As the North American cannabis and food-focused vertical farming markets continue to gain momentum, owners, operators and investors are focusing on companies with successful track records of supplying cultivators with efficient, high-performance facilities and the integration of leading cultivation equipment systems,” said Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro, Inc. “Being asked to participate in these high-profile conferences is a reflection of urban-gro’s leadership position as well as a demonstration of how important our acquired expertise in cannabis and food-focused facilities is to current and potential facility owners.”

Details of urban-gro’s engagement with each event are as follows:

To schedule an initial consultation regarding indoor facility design and cultivation optimization at NECANN or MJBizCon, owners and cultivators should contact Brett Cherniack, Vice President of US Sales, at [email protected]. A new addition to urban-gro's leadership team, Brett has more than 10 years of experience in the horticulture industry with specific expertise in cannabis cultivation and indoor horticulture.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, investors should contact [email protected] or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer, and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. Once operational, urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

