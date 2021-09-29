Roku Unveils "Ok, Roku does that." TV Streaming Campaign

Roku%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled its “Ok, Roku does that.” TV streaming leadership campaign building on the momentum of new product launches as we enter the holiday season. The “Ok, Roku does that.” campaign highlights America’s #1 TV streaming platform1 for the innovation, ease of use and simplicity it offers TV lovers in a broad advertising campaign across TV streaming, traditional pay TV, out-of-home and social media marketing in the U.S. and abroad.

“At Roku, it’s simple: we love TV. We have believed since our founding in 2002 that all TV will be streamed, and we have been leaders in the space ever since,” said Mustafa Ozgen, GM of Account Acquisition at Roku. “Our campaign, 'Ok, Roku does that.’ is based on our drive to make TV streaming easy, accessible, and affordable. As both Roku and TV streaming have grown, we have added more content like news and sports, we've launched new products like Roku Streambar models and worked with TV brand partners to launch Roku TV models, and we’ve built new features like private listening and the lost remote finder. All of this together creates a great TV experience. We make it easy, and that’s why we’re proud to be number one.”

The hero of the campaign is a 60 second creative look back in time. Over the course of history, seemingly simple innovations have transformed the world and how people navigate it. The launch commercial moves through a short history of transformative innovations; culminating in the decade of streaming. Sometimes the best ideas are often the simplest. Like streaming made easy — this was the inspiration behind “Ok, Roku does that.”

“We are witnessing a fundamental change in how consumers engage with content and entertainment, and that shift has been led in large part by Roku,” said Ellie Bamford, SVP, Global Head of Media & Connections at R/GA, Roku’s agency partner for the campaign. “In this campaign we wanted to create an emotional connection that highlights the innovation and leadership Roku has provided in streaming. We believe we’ve achieved that with our great partners at Roku in an opportunity within one of the hottest industries.”

Additional video advertisements are focused on driving awareness for Roku TV models. Roku TV models offer a simplified aesthetic in a home theater as all they require is power and a Wi-Fi connection and they are incredibly easy to set up and use, from the tech savvy to the novice, and continuously improve over time with regular software updates. Features highlighted include private listening, lost remote finder and the vast amount of free content available on The Roku Channel.

Out-of-home and social media campaign elements will play on the same theme as “Ok, Roku does that.” and be on display in major cities around the country including New York, Los Angeles as well as in major travel hubs like Chicago, Atlanta and JFK airports. Roku will also use OneView, our ad buying platform built for TV streaming, to manage the digital portion of the campaign across desktop, mobile and TV streaming.

The objective of the campaign is to create long term brand awareness for Roku and future streamers as consumers begin to think about holiday spending. A recent Roku+and+Harris+Poll+2021+Holiday+Survey finds 32% of consumers plan to purchase big ticket items over $500 this season. What are they buying? Two in three holiday shoppers (63%) said they plan to purchase consumer electronics this year which underpins the timeliness of the “Ok, Roku does that.” campaign.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

