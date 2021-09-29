Blink Charging Begins to Deploy EV Charging Stations at Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic Region as Part of Grant Award

The first 16 Level 2 charging ports to be deployed at six hotels in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., launching the 200 charging port program

Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it is deploying it’s fast Level 2 charging stations across six hotel locations in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. These sites, featuring a total of 16 charging ports, are part of an approximate $233,000 grant with the Mid Atlantic Electrification Partnership through Virginia Department of Mines Minerals and Energy Blink was awarded in 2020. These hotel deployments represent the most recent development of the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership to create a regional EV ecosystem in the region.

“We’re excited to partner with leading hotels across the Mid-Atlantic region to promote green transportation, accelerate EV charging infrastructure installations, and provide a premium amenity to their guests,” said Michael Battaglia, Blink Senior Vice President. “With Blink’s IQ 200 Level 2 chargers, visitors can have confidence that the region’s infrastructure is convenient and well positioned to meet their charging needs.”

“These chargers mark important regional progress providing expanded access to EV infrastructure and technology,” stated Alleyn Harned, Director Virginia Clean Cities (VCC). “We are committed to continuing with the EV charger deployments, a critical part in making green tourism successful in the region.”

As the country looks to achieve its national climate targets and reduce transportation-related emissions, building a robust network of EV charging infrastructure in locations where drivers spend considerable amounts of time, such as at hotels and resorts, is critical. The Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership, led by VCC, the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition, and the Virginia Department of Miners, Materials and Energy, brings together a wide range of partners to electrify transportation in the region. This is primarily accomplished by employing EV and infrastructure projects including multimodal hubs, such as hotels, airports, seaports and logistics centers. As a project partner, Blink will install 200 networked Level 2 charging ports throughout the region as part of a three-year ecosystem program.

Battaglia continued, “while the majority of EV drivers charge at home, expanding rapid and accessible charging infrastructure for regional trips and decreasing “range anxiety” is central to encouraging further EV adoption. Hotels are a key location for EV drivers to charge outside of the home, and the installation of Blink chargers provides drivers peace of mind while traveling.”

Blink’s 8 dual-port IQ 200 Level 2 charging locations include:

Virginia

Hampton Inn & Suites, Woodstock, VA



Maryland

La Quinta Inn, Waldorf, MD

Sleep Inn & Suites Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD

Cambria Hotel, Ocean City, MD

Comfort Suites Column Gateway, Ekridge, MD

Washington, D.C.

Quality Inn & Suites, New York Avenue, Washington, D.C.



ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CLEAN CITIES

Virginia Clean Cities advances air quality improvement, economic opportunity, and energy security through deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure, education programs, and other petroleum reduction activities. More information at www.vacleancities.org and www.driveelectricva.org Stations can be found online at https://afdc.energy.gov/stations/ .

