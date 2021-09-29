Blackstone LaunchPad To Expand To The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) and The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Blackstone LaunchPad announced today that it is bringing its student entrepreneurship and skill-building program to students at the College of Southern Nevada and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Blackstone LaunchPad’s network will provide students at these institutions with the resources and opportunities to help them build next-generation companies and careers.

“Providing our students and business partners with the tools they need to succeed is critical, and this expansion by Blackstone LaunchPad helps us do just that,” said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. “The resources in this program are proven to help develop entrepreneurial skills and the business acumen to succeed, which benefits our students, business partners and entire community.”

“This partnership taps into the entrepreneurial spirit of UNLV students and will help them strengthen their skills to compete in the global market — and to create and increase economic opportunities for others along the way,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “Blackstone LaunchPad’s investment, in partnership with our Lee Business School’s Troesh Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, will help UNLV create a pipeline of savvy, innovative business leaders ready to tackle the challenges of the 21st century economy.” For students at these schools, Blackstone LaunchPad will facilitate a global network of lasting professional relationships with mentors and faculty advisors through proven startup resources and unique virtual and physical convening opportunities. Students will have the opportunity to participate in pitch competitions, fellowships and live speaker series to pursue their desired career with the skills needed to succeed.

“We are thrilled about Blackstone LaunchPad’s expansion to support students and communities in Nevada,” said Amy Stursberg, Executive Director of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation. “Though hit hard by the pandemic, Nevada is taking active strides towards economic recovery and we are excited to be part of the wave of entrepreneurship at the center of the plan moving forward. Through our partnerships with both CSN and UNLV, two Hispanic Serving Institutions, we look forward to building on the Foundation’s commitment to providing access to critical entrepreneurial skill-building so that all students, no matter their starting point, background or future plans, can succeed in building startups and launching careers.”

The Nevada partnership is part of the Blackstone+Charitable+Foundation%26rsquo%3Bs+%2440+million+commitment to expand Blackstone LaunchPad to higher-ed institutions that have a majority diverse population or are serving under-resourced communities. The initiative began with an expansion to bring Blackstone LaunchPad’s network and resources to six additional campuses in the University+of+Texas+system%2C designated Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). It has since expanded to three+historically+Black+colleges+and+universities+%28HBCUs%29+in+Atlanta and nine+City+University+of+New+York+%28CUNY%29+schools. Blackstone LaunchPad is available to over one million students at 46 schools in the U.S. and Ireland and will increase its program to 75 campuses over the next five years.

About Blackstone Charitable Foundation

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation has led Blackstone’s philanthropic initiatives since 2007. We are driven by the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and providing access to opportunity in the communities in which we live and work. Blackstone LaunchPad helps college students learn entrepreneurial skills for success to build thriving companies and careers, with an increasing commitment to schools that have a majority diverse student population or engage with underrepresented communities. BX Connects engages Blackstone’s global employee base to partner with non-profits, supporting their missions through volunteer opportunities, fundraising, board service and other charitable activities.

About The College of Southern Nevada

The College of Southern Nevada empowers our students and communities to achieve, succeed, and prosper. Founded in 1971, CSN is a nationally recognized student success leader specializing in two-year degrees and a select number of bachelor’s degrees in specialized fields. Connect with the state’s largest and most diverse higher education institution on our Newsroom+blog, via our press+releases, or by following us on social media.

About The University of Nevada, Las Vegas

UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution of more than 31,000 students and 3,900 faculty and staff that has earned the nation’s highest recognition for both research and community engagement from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region's diverse population and workforce, driving economic activity, and creating an academic health center for Southern Nevada. Learn more at+unlv.edu.

