Citrix® Arms Canadian Companies in War for Talent

Canadian companies may struggle with a potential talent shortage if they do not address workers’ preferences, including remote and flexible work options. According to a survey conducted by Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) 40 percent of Canadian office workers surveyed have left or are considering leaving their jobs. So what are employees looking for? And what can enterprises do to mitigate its impact?

“Employees today are willing to jump ship for jobs that allow them the freedom and flexibility to do meaningful work from the location of their choice and be given equal opportunities to contribute and advance their careers,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Citrix. “To attract the workers they need to move their business forward in one of the tightest labour markets the world has ever seen, Canadian companies will need to take the shifting expectations of employees seriously.”

Among the key findings of the Citrix survey:

Flexibility is Key

Today’s workers prefer flexible arrangements that give them the freedom to choose where they work best, including at home, in the office or on the road.

83 percent of respondents said it was “very” or “somewhat” important that they be able to work from anywhere

49 percent said they would accept a pay cut in return for the ability to do so

Canada is leading the U.S. in this regard - 37 percent of Canadian knowledge workers state they currently have the option to fully work remotely compared to only 19 percent in the U.S.

Employee Experience has Never Mattered More

Modern workers want to engage in innovative work, be productive and make meaningful contributions to the business that are valued - without interference from complex technology and processes. As the Citrix survey reveals, they’re likely to move on if they can’t:

27 percent of workers polled left jobs for positions that provide more opportunities to innovate and try new things

26 percent were not engaged in or passionate about their former role

31 percent were frustrated by overly complicated technology and processes

33 percent believe they can do more meaningful work in their new roles

33 percent feel their contributions are valued and recognized

Fear of the Digital Divide is Real

The global pandemic has made clear that remote work can boost employee engagement and productivity. But as companies transition to hybrid models, there is fear it will open a new digital divide.

“If left unchecked, hybrid models can quickly establish two classes of workers and infuse the workplace with inequity and bias,” adds Minahan.

Respondents to the Citrix poll support this notion:

34 percent believe remote employees will be at a career disadvantage for not working out of a central office location

53 percent think they will be less likely to be considered for promotion/advancement opportunities

In addition to revealing why workers are leaving jobs, the Citrix survey also sought to understand what keeps them around. Of the respondents who indicated they have not changed jobs:

48 percent like what they do

46 percent say their benefits are competitive and beyond financial security, provide for their physical and mental well being

42 percent can work flexibly

34 percent are afraid to make a change given the ongoing uncertainty

29 percent feel trusted and empowered to work when and how they work best

“The battle for workers has never been fiercer,” Minahan said. “To remain competitive, Canadian companies must embrace flexible work models that allow them to find talent where they live. And to keep them, they must create an equitable environment in which employees can engage and collaborate in a transparent and efficient way regardless of where they are located.”

