Walgreens Boots Alliance Releases Second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today released its second Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+%28DE%26amp%3BI%29+Report, which provides updates on the company’s bold DE&I commitments as well as its progress on leadership diversity. In addition, the Report includes – for the first time – U.S. demographic data by race.

The DE&I Report, entitled “Our Values. Our People. Our Differences.” explains how the company implemented several DE&I initiatives to increase inclusivity and representation of women and people of color throughout the company. One of those initiatives is the Leadership Accountability Model, which ties a portion of incentive pay for bonus-eligible employees to the company’s performance on diversity goals. The Report shows that the company has increased the representation of women and people of color in leadership year-over-year. Leadership is defined as senior directors and above.

“At WBA, our mission is to ingrain diversity, equity and inclusion into everything we do, and that mission is resonating throughout our company,” said WBA Chief Executive Officer Roz Brewer. “I am so proud of the work we’ve done to expand understanding, increase curiosity and connect with each other and our customers in ways that truly lead to an inclusive environment. We are committed to continuing and improving this work in the coming year and beyond.”

The company also announced that its latest EEO-1 data – for fiscal 2020 – is now posted on its corporate Web site, www.WBA.com.

The DE&I Report, featuring a cover illustration from Detroit artist Sydney James, discloses for the first time the company’s U.S. demographic data by race, showing a year-over-year increase for people of color in leadership.

“We are encouraged by the trend we’re seeing showing that our leadership ranks are more representative of the people we serve, but there is still work to do,” said Carlos W. Cubia, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Diversity Officer, WBA. “We will continue to find innovative and impactful ways to make sure WBA is an inclusive and equitable employer of choice for everyone, regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or religion.”

The DE&I Report, which covers fiscal 2020 and 2021, also outlines steps the company has taken to address vaccine equity during the pandemic, from mobile clinics to community partnerships to high-profile celebrity events aimed to increase vaccine awareness, education, and accessibility.

As evidence of its continued commitment to health equity, WBA, together with partner Vitamin Angels, today announced a pilot program for free prenatal vitamins in select Chicago neighborhoods. WBA and Vitamin Angels’ partnership is in its eighth year and has helped more than 250 million at-risk pregnant women, new mothers and children gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals.

The program will provide a six-month supply of free prenatal vitamins to women in select neighborhoods on the South and West sides of Chicago. For more information, visit www.VitaminAngels.org.

