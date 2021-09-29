MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol “MEKA” beginning on September 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021.



MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp is a blank check company sponsored by Mercado Libre and Kaszek, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on technology-enabled companies operating in Latin America across a number of verticals, including, but not limited to, commerce, financial services, logistics, healthcare, education, enterprise software and entertainment.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 28, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

