Atlanta Film Director Captures Vital Work of Local Black Women's Health Imperative Through United for Equality Initiative

Strayer University is continuing its partnership with The Blackhouse Foundation—a leading voice working to elevate and increase the number of diverse voices in filmmaking—with the launch of United for Equality (UFE). UFE builds upon Strayer’s work of infusing documentary-style short films into online course content by engaging students in the stories of three racial justice advocacy organizations told through the lens of Black filmmakers.

In one of the films, directed by Atlanta-based filmmaker Lisa Cunningham,whose work spans hundreds of projects in film and television, students will explore the legacy of the Black+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Health+Imperative+%28BWHI%29 as the first non-profit in the country created by Black women to protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls. The BWHI film can be viewed here.

“At BWHI we take an integrated approach to our focus on the physical, emotional and financial wellness of Black women – and education is a key part of that approach,” said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, president and CEO, BWHI, “The fight for racial justice has spanned centuries, yet still so many remain unaware of the inequities faced by Black women in particular. Examining this issue further is especially relevant now given the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on the Black community. We’re proud to be featured in an academic program that instills the social awareness necessary to combat bias and join in the fight for racial justice.”

The BWHI film is one of three stories featured in Strayer’s Sociology 210: Social Intelligence course, which launched this summer, allowing students to hear directly from BWHI, as well as the Urban League of Central Carolinas and FirstHand, on how each organization addresses racial inequities and empowers change in their local communities and society at large.

“As an Atlanta native and active member of our community, working alongside the passionate, inspiring team at BWHI is always a powerful experience,” reflected Cunningham, “BWHI is doing important work. By engaging with my film, students can learn about the heart of the organization in a more personal manner. My hope is that it resonates – that students get involved and truly become the change agents our society needs.”

Through each documentary, students will gain practical tips for advocacy in their personal lives, explore critical thinking strategies that will help them understand different perspectives and discover how they, too, are agents of change who can contribute meaningfully to create a more united and equitable future.

“The Blackhouse Foundation is proud to team up with Strayer yet again to drive awareness and action around the critical issues of equity and equality — and I’m personally thrilled to highlight the practices BWHI has put into place to support the Black community in my home city of Atlanta,” said Brickson Diamond, board chair, The Blackhouse Foundation, “UFE not only lifts up the voices of Black creators and non-profit leaders by bringing their work into the classroom, but it also shows students the reality of what it’s like to work in the trenches of the racial justice space.”

The films are produced by Strayer Studios, a production arm of Strayer University that infuses curriculum with interactive, cinematic stories produced by award-winning filmmakers to engage students and help them grasp subject matter in more meaningful ways.

Strayer and The Blackhouse Foundation began their partnership in 2020 with an activation at the Sundance Film Festival, celebrating diverse authorship in academic content and film.

“Strayer’s innovative approach to education provides students with dynamic academic experiences that resonate far beyond the classroom. Our UFE program truly embodies that model,” said Andrea Backman, president, Strayer University, “Together with our friends at The Blackhouse Foundation, we invite students to explore new points of view and learn about the vital work taking place to combat systemic racism.”

To learn more about United for Equality, visit this+website.

About Strayer University: Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu.

About The Blackhouse Foundation: The Blackhouse Foundation works to expand opportunities for Black content creators by providing pathways to opportunities within film, television, digital and emerging platforms. Blackhouse provides opportunities for minority creatives to learn about the financial, production, marketing and distribution resources that will raise the profile of their content, while also providing participants with a nucleus for continuing support, community and education. For more information, visit www.theblackhouse.org.

