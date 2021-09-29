Lights, Camera, Action: Xilinx Powers Sony's New-Gen Live Production Video Switcher

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lights, Camera, Action: Xilinx Powers Sony's New-Gen Live Production Video Switcher

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced that its field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) devices are powering a range of Sony%26rsquo%3Bs+electronics+products+used+for+professional+audio-video+%28A%2FV%29+applications, including the new XVS-G1 4K Live Production Switcher. Together, the companies’ cutting-edge technologies are making possible the most advanced A/V products in the world, used to capture and broadcast live events worldwide.

The Xilinx® Virtex® UltraScale+™ FPGA with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) plays a critical role in the new XVS-G1 video switcher, which inherits features and capabilities of prior models while adding cutting-edge technology for enhanced visual processing of live events with a maximum capacity of 24 4K UHD channels. The Xilinx device’s embedded HBM controller and high-performance transceivers enable high-speed processing at high resolution 4K with wide color gamut, and high dynamic range at ultra-low latencies. This will be the first broadcast video switcher to be deployed for live sports and live events using Xilinx’s HBM technology.

Xilinx is a leader in semiconductors for the professional A/V market. For over two decades, the company has offered flexible, differentiated and standards-based solutions that combine software programmability, real-time video and audio processing, hardware optimization and the any-to-any media connectivity required for Sony’s professional A/V systems.

“Xilinx technology has helped us improve the real-time processing and routing of video and audio in our new XVS-G1 switcher,” said Mr. Koichi Yamanaka, Senior General Manager, Media Solution Business Division, Sony Corporation. “We use Xilinx devices because their architecture gives us flexibility, allowing us to customize and update capabilities to align with the rapidly-changing market needs as well as the specific product needs of our customers.”

In addition to the new switcher, Xilinx devices are being used in a wide range of Sony’s professional solutions, including:

  • VENICE full-frame digital cinema camera
  • FX9 full-frame 6K sensor camera
  • BVM-HX310 31-inch 4K TRIMASTER HX™ Professional Master Monitor
  • HDC-5500 three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensor portable system camera and the HDCU-5500 Camera Control Unit

“Sony offers a comprehensive solution suite that spans capturing, processing and recording. We are proud that our adaptable and flexible devices make possible the real-time video and audio processing for many Sony products including the latest XVS family of production switchers,” said Yousef Khalilollahi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Xilinx.

More information on the Xilinx Broadcast and Pro A/V portfolio can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xilinx.com%2Fapplications%2Fbroadcast.html.

Follow Xilinx on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and adaptive SoCs (including our adaptive compute acceleration platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated, and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent, and connected world of the future. For more information, visit xilinx.com.

Source: Xilinx Newsroom
Category: Product Announcements

© Copyright 2021 Xilinx, Inc. Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Virtex, UltraScale+ and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005212r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005212/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment