Lowe's Thanks First Responders With First-Ever 10 Percent Discount Ahead Of National First Responders Day

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lowe's first responders discount coupon redeems Oct. 22-24, alongside fire safety demos with local fire departments and First Alert at select stores Oct. 2 and Oct. 9

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will offer a new 10 percent discount coupon for eligible first responders in Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, in recognition and appreciation for their service. The gesture acknowledges first responders' tireless commitment and aims to ensure that when they go home, they have a welcome place of reprieve.

Lowes_Fire_Safety_Mooresville_Store.jpg

Firefighters, emergency medical technicians/paramedics, police officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses and physicians nationwide can register for the coupon beginning today through Oct. 24 for this special offer by visiting Lowes.com/firstresponders. First responders who successfully register will receive an email with their redeemable discount for a single purchase on eligible items.

"Our nation's first responders wake up each day with a mission to serve others," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "By providing this special discount, we hope to offer a gesture of gratitude and appreciation to the many brave individuals who put their lives on the line each and every day."

Throughout Fire Safety Month this October, Lowe's will also continue its tradition of raising public awareness to help families protect their homes and loved ones from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide. On Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, more than 1,000 Lowe's stores nationwide will host fire safety education events and demos in Lowe's parking lots led by local fire departments with fire trucks and First Alert. The events will follow COVID-19-safety guidelines and educate the public on ways to prevent disasters and emergency incidents starting at home.

Lowe's and its partner First Alert are also offering information and product resources to help keep homes and families safe from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide at www.firstalert.com/firepreventionmonth and https://www.lowes.com/c/Fire-safety-Electrical.

Lowe's knows the sacrifices required of first responders firsthand. A leader in disaster prevention, response and relief, Lowe's continues to support communities in times when it's needed most, including hosting the company's largest bucket brigade with essential supplies in a single day, with more than 14,000 buckets assembled and deployed to impacted neighborhoods, and donating more than $2 million to disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Through its 100 Hometowns initiative, Lowe's associates also recently completed three projects in support of first responders, including upgrading the Mereta Volunteer Fire Department, which serves double duty housing firefighting equipment and functioning as a community hall; rebuilding the Austin Child Guidance Center following damage from 2021's Texas winter storm; and expanding the Cleveland Hope Lodge, which offers a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Ohio for care.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts:

Olin Ericksen


[email protected]

Lowes_Appreciation_Coin.jpg

lowes_companies_inc_logo1384_9180jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL22453&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-thanks-first-responders-with-first-ever-10-percent-discount-ahead-of-national-first-responders-day-301387704.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL22453&Transmission_Id=202109290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL22453&DateId=20210929
