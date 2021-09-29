The Alkaline Water Company is Now the 8th Largest Enhanced Water Company in the Country According to Nielsen Grocery Data

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company™, today shared highlights from the most recent Nielsen data for the 52-week and 4-week periods ending September 11, 2021. In the 4-week-period data, Alkaline88® is now the 8th largest enhanced water in the country, in the all-important Grocery channel. The Company’s unit growth in Grocery outpaces the entire category by 12.6x over the last year and 32x over the past 4 weeks.

Highlights from the Nielsen Total US Food Data for Value-Added Water for the period ending September 11, 2021 include:

Per the 52-week data, Alkaline88 ® has grown 25.4% in dollar volume and 25.2% in unit volume, outpacing the overall category by 2.8x and 12.6x, respectively.

has grown 25.4% in dollar volume and 25.2% in unit volume, outpacing the overall category by 2.8x and 12.6x, respectively. In the last 4-week period, the Company has surpassed Pepsi’s LifeWTR to become the eighth-largest value-added water brand.

For the last 4-week period, the company is up 39.4% in dollar volume growth.

+.6% market share over the 4-week period a year ago, 28x the average of the top ten brands.

“The Alkaline Water Company continues to grow and gain market share in the value-added water category,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. “According to Nielsen Total US Food data for the 52-week period ended September 11, 2021, we’re outpacing the category growth by 2.8x in dollar volume and 12.6x in unit volume. Over the past 4-week period, the Company has improved its position even further, becoming the eighth largest company in the category after surpassing LifeWTR, a PepsiCo brand. We are outpacing the category by 23.8% in dollar volume and 31% in unit volume. Over the past 4 weeks, growth has accelerated and we are back within our 35-50% target growth range. Our overall dollar volume growth is 39.4% compared to this same period a year ago and we’ve also picked up .6% in market share, outperforming all but one of the other top-ten brands.”

Nielsen is a global leader in retail measurement services. They collect sales information from more than 900,000 stores worldwide across various channels within their network. By collecting electronic point of sales data from stores, Nielsen data offers comprehensive information on market shares, sales volume, distribution, and more. The Alkaline Water Company uses Nielsen data to gain important insight into the Company’s growth and competitive trends.

“As we continue to outpace the category and the majority of our competitors, we believe that we are on a trajectory to move even higher in the Nielsen rankings before the end of the fiscal year,” continued Mr. Wright. “Our current strength and future potential as a company is further revealed when we drill down into the regional Nielsen data. We continue to grow significantly in all four regions and have already exceeded 4% market share in the South and the West. Driven by our soon-to-be-launched omni-channel marketing campaign, we anticipate similar market share over the next 18 months in the Northeast and Midwest.”

“Apart for the continued growth of our bulk water, the sales of only our single-serves alone would make us a top-15 value-added water brand. Beyond the Nielsen data, I’m pleased to announce that, the sales on our single serves are up 186% so far this fiscal year. They now represent approximately 16% of total cases sold this fiscal year. As we continue to pursue expansion into more channels like Hospitality, E-Commerce, and Club, we expect our single serves to become an even larger percent of our revenue this fiscal year,” concluded Mr. Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the Company’s growth has accelerated and it is back within its 35-50% target growth range; that the Company believes that it is in a trajectory to move even higher in the Nielsen rankings before the end of the fiscal year; driven by the Company’s soon-to-be-launched omni-channel marketing campaign, the Company anticipates similar market share over the next 18 months in the Northeast and Midwest; and that the Company expects its single serves to become an even larger percent of its revenue this fiscal year.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

