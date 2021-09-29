Aphex BioCleanse Systems Appoints Tom Fitzgerald as Chairman of the Board; Adds Scott Buckley as New Board Member

PR Newswire

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that the Company has appointed Tom Fitzgerald as Chairman of the Board and Director of Operations Scott Buckley as a member of the Board of Directors.

"I believe Aphex has a unique opportunity to change the landscape of cleaning products through its proprietary, non-toxic cleaning solution, Hy-IQ® Water," said Tom Fitzgerald, Aphex's newly appointed Chairman of the Board. "I plan to leverage my years of experience working with regulatory bodies and large, publicly traded companies in the life sciences sector in order to take Aphex to the next level. I hope to assist the Aphex management team and Board of Directors with filling the imminent market need for environmentally-friendly, safe sanitization products."

Fitzgerald is a seasoned business professional and visionary leader with more than 35 years of experience as an attorney, senior executive and consultant in the biopharmaceutical and consumer products industries. He has held numerous positions on the Board of Directors for both public and private domestic and international entities and has led a variety of companies to pursue regulatory and legal compliance approvals for a variety of products, prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, medical devices and drug delivery systems. He has also managed joint ventures and strategic alliances between major pharmaceutical companies and accredited manufacturing facilities in the US and the EU. Fitzgerald is a graduate of Boston College, Chestnut Hill MA and the St. John's University School of Law. He has been admitted to practice law in New York and Connecticut state and federal courts.

Buckley has served as Director of Operations for the Company since 2007. He manages all physical operations, including facility maintenance, production, and logistics. Buckley has more than 14 years of experience in operational functions, and has been instrumental in helping Aphex develop corporate strategy for production, purchasing and distribution. He has developed many core policies and procedures that guarantee streamlined supply chain activities, controlled budgets, and a safe working environment.

"I've been the Director of Operations for Aphex since its inception, helping with the development and research of Hy-IQ® Water, and it's an honor to be able to continue to serve the Company's mission in this capacity," said Scott Buckley, Aphex's newest Board member. "I am confident that the future of Aphex is bright because of its strong intellectual property and commitment to coming up with creative, effective solutions to some of the world's largest problems."

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions. Learn more about Aphex atwww.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

