Beti Named a Top HR Product of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, was awarded the 2021 Top HR Product honor for its newest innovation, Beti, by Human Resource Executive magazine at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

“Employees expect their HR and payroll software to be efficient and easy to use,” said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO. “Beti puts the responsibility for an accurate payroll in employees’ hands, making payroll the way it always should have been, because it impacts them the most.”

This marks the third consecutive year for Paycom to receive such honors from the publication: first with the Awesome New Technology award for Direct Data Exchange® in 2019 and with Manager on-the-Go® for the magazine’s inaugural Top HR Product list the following year.

Paycom’s Beti (Better Employee Transaction Interface) is an industry-first technology empowering employees to do their own payroll. Employees already manage all other components of their paychecks, including timecards, expenses, PTO requests and benefits; now they have the convenience within Paycom to process their own payroll, too. By guiding them to access, view, manage, troubleshoot and approve their paycheck before payroll is submitted, HR can focus on more strategic endeavors.

“These gaps in employee insight, awareness and control over their own HR and payroll data are why the release of Paycom’s Beti payroll experience is so important and, I think, the next important step in the evolution of employee self-service capabilities,” said Steve Boese, HR Technology Conference program chair and co-host of the HR Happy Hour podcast.

Beti allows employees to catch and resolve mistakes before payroll runs, helping ensure 100% payday accuracy and reducing the need for businesses to administer costly corrections.

To learn more about all the features available through Paycom’s Beti, visit paycom.com%2Fbeti.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005179/en/

