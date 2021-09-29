Logo
Zynga Announces New Decorating Feature for Merge Dragons! With Release of Dragon Homes

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Zynga+Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that the hit puzzle adventure from Gram Games, Merge Dragons!, has launched a new feature: Dragon Homes. For the first time, players can access and manage the interior design and décor of their dragons’ abodes, introducing new items, mechanics and customization to the magical world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005019/en/

In Merge Dragons!, players hatch and nurture dragons who use their powers to heal a mystical land and recharge their energy in their Dragon Camp home base. With this enchanting new update, players can now unlock, enter and decorate their dragon’s residence with a range of unique items and furnishings. Décor is themed across three distinct categories, Kala, Retro and Rustic, and each set features five distinctive item chains, each with different levels and legendary, mythical, rare, epic, common or uncommon rarity. The more a player decorates their space, the more rooms will unlock for all the new items.

‘Dust’, a new form of in-game currency, can be earned and collected inside Dragon Homes. Found only in this special section of the game, Dust can be acquired by finding individual ‘Dust Bunnies’ as well as selling furniture inventory. Dust can be used to purchase in-game crates stocked with items and objects to personalize the Dragon Homes.

“Four years ago, we introduced a new, innovative puzzle mechanic to mobile gamers with Merge Dragons!,” said Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games. “With Dragon Homes, we’re continuing to evolve the Merge mechanic and bring a new design-forward, calming and gratifying way for players to further nurture their dragons and customize their in-game experience.”

Merge Dragons! is available to download free on the App+Store for iPhone and iPad, as well as Google+Play. For more information about Merge Dragons!, visit the game’s community channels on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

For supporting assets visit:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2Fxuobhrnsfiu478n%2FAACXAI-KXf7T2NT-iH_qXXoJa%3Fdl%3D0

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Hair Challenge™ , Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™ , High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Queen Bee™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga+blog.

About Gram Games

Gram Games is a mobile game development studio, committed to delivering high quality social games that create real bonds through play. Founded in 2012, and acquired by Zynga in 2018, Gram Games has built a team of industry professionals focused on creating engaging games for mobile platforms in their London and Istanbul studios - including Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic! and 1010! For more information, visit www.gram.gs.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005019r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005019/en/

