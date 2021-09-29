Grainger and the American Red Cross Celebrate 20 Years of Community Partnership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Grainger and the American Red Cross Celebrate 20 Years of Community Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, announced that this year marks a significant milestone with the American Red Cross, the country's premier disaster relief organization. For 20 years, Grainger has helped power the Red Cross' mission to provide safety and support to those most in need.

Grainger proudly supports the relentless work of the Red Cross with financial and in-kind product donations, totaling more than $21 million since 2001, investments to strengthen the organization's technology and workforce and countless volunteer hours dedicated by our team members. The partnership began with a goal of leveraging Grainger's strengths in supply chain, logistics and distribution to help get products to affected areas during natural disasters. Since then, the relationship has expanded to include disaster recovery efforts and proactive volunteering initiatives with Grainger's 23,000 team members.

"Grainger's unwavering generosity has enabled the Red Cross to deliver comfort and care to people in their times of greatest need," said Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross. "In honor of the 20th anniversary of our partnership, I am delighted to share my heartfelt appreciation with Grainger for their long-standing and remarkable commitment. Thank you for standing by our side to help people and communities impacted by disasters each and every day."

Grainger and the American Red Cross recognize the following milestones in their 20-year relationship:

  • Grainger supported over 40 national volunteer deployments as part of the Ready When the Time Comes® (RWTC) program, which provided training to ensure that large groups of local volunteers were ready to respond when a disaster strikes.
  • For the national Home Fire Campaign, Grainger donated more than 170,370 smoke alarms, which enabled the Red Cross to achieve 2.2 million total smoke alarm installations nationwide.
  • As an annual Disaster Responder Program member, Grainger provides donations that help the Red Cross prepare for and respond to disasters and home fires.
  • Grainger's participation in the Missing Maps program helped humanitarian organizations locate "unmapped" vulnerable communities that experience natural disasters to deliver much needed resources. This is done by volunteers tracing satellite imagery into a mapping system. To date, Grainger volunteers have recorded more than 90,000 buildings within several countries in Asia and Africa.
  • Other volunteer-supported efforts include blood drives, comfort kit builds, hands-free CPR training and boards membership service. Grainger volunteers made a positive impact in communities through countless volunteer hours supporting these efforts.

"Grainger's team members stand behind the company's purpose: We Keep the World Working™. Through the American Red Cross partnership, Grainger lives its purpose at times when communities need us most," said Matt Fortin, Grainger's Vice President and President, Merchandising and Supplier Management, and American Red Cross Board Member. "It's an honor to support the American Red Cross and to continue to build strong relationships together," he added.

For more information on the many ways to support the American Red Cross and their disaster preparedness and response efforts, please visit: www.redcross.org.

To learn more about how Grainger invests in our communities, please visit www.GraingerESG.com.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

favicon.png?sn=CG22909&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-and-the-american-red-cross-celebrate-20-years-of-community-partnership-301387507.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG22909&Transmission_Id=202109290903PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG22909&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment