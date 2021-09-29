Carrier Advances Diversity & Inclusion Strategy With Signing of Hispanic Promise Pledge

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and in support of its commitment to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Carrier Global Corporation ( NYSE:CARR, Financial) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, signed a national pledge to hire, retain and develop Hispanic employees. Launched in 2019, the Hispanic Promise is a collaborative effort between Hispanic associations and large U.S. employers to advance and empower Hispanics as employees, customers and citizens.

"At Carrier, we believe diversity is a source of innovation and inspiration. Varied perspectives, backgrounds and experiences are what help us attract, retain and build the best teams," said Nadia Villeneuve, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Carrier. "Signing the Hispanic Promise illustrates our deep commitment to creating a workplace that is genuinely inclusive, one that inspires and encourages all employees to bring their authentic selves to work, every single day."

Carrier's senior leaders signed the Hispanic Promise at the company's Hispanic Heritage Month opening event, with employees around the world watching virtually. The signing event was sponsored by the Carrier Hispanics & Latinos Employee Engagement Resource Group and took place at the company's world headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

With over 56,000 employees, Carrier is committed to creating an environment where everyone feels like they _belong™. The company is focused on reducing the gap by recruiting more diverse talent, through expanding its engagement with historically Black colleges and universities and professional organizations like the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Society of Women Engineers and more. Carrier's efforts to build a diverse workforce are yielding results and since 2015, it has successfully increased diversity representation. The Hispanic Promise is an important milestone in Carrier's culture transformation journey.

"We're excited Carrier is joining the Hispanic Promise," said Claudia Romo Edelman, CEO & Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, an organization focused on advancing an agenda of diversity, equity and inclusion. "We're pleased to have the support of an organization like Carrier that understands championing Hispanic employees drives progress and growth for everyone."

In 2020, Carrier launched a focused Diversity & Inclusion strategy to create a more inclusive environment, and included its focus to achieve a diverse workforce representative of its communities as one of its 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Goals. To learn more about Carrier's commitment to an inclusive workplace, visit https://www.corporate.carrier.com/corporate-responsibility/social-impact/our-employees/.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-advances-diversity--inclusion-strategy-with-signing-of-hispanic-promise-pledge-301387195.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation