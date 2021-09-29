Carrier Advances Diversity & Inclusion Strategy With Signing of Hispanic Promise Pledge

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Carrier Advances Diversity & Inclusion Strategy With Signing of Hispanic Promise Pledge

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Carrier celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a commitment to hiring, retaining, developing and advancing Hispanic employees

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and in support of its commitment to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Carrier Global Corporation (

NYSE:CARR, Financial) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, signed a national pledge to hire, retain and develop Hispanic employees. Launched in 2019, the Hispanic Promise is a collaborative effort between Hispanic associations and large U.S. employers to advance and empower Hispanics as employees, customers and citizens.

Carrier_Global_Corporation___Hispanic_Promise_Pledge.jpg

"At Carrier, we believe diversity is a source of innovation and inspiration. Varied perspectives, backgrounds and experiences are what help us attract, retain and build the best teams," said Nadia Villeneuve, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Carrier. "Signing the Hispanic Promise illustrates our deep commitment to creating a workplace that is genuinely inclusive, one that inspires and encourages all employees to bring their authentic selves to work, every single day."

Carrier's senior leaders signed the Hispanic Promise at the company's Hispanic Heritage Month opening event, with employees around the world watching virtually. The signing event was sponsored by the Carrier Hispanics & Latinos Employee Engagement Resource Group and took place at the company's world headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

With over 56,000 employees, Carrier is committed to creating an environment where everyone feels like they _belong™. The company is focused on reducing the gap by recruiting more diverse talent, through expanding its engagement with historically Black colleges and universities and professional organizations like the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Society of Women Engineers and more. Carrier's efforts to build a diverse workforce are yielding results and since 2015, it has successfully increased diversity representation. The Hispanic Promise is an important milestone in Carrier's culture transformation journey.

"We're excited Carrier is joining the Hispanic Promise," said Claudia Romo Edelman, CEO & Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, an organization focused on advancing an agenda of diversity, equity and inclusion. "We're pleased to have the support of an organization like Carrier that understands championing Hispanic employees drives progress and growth for everyone."

In 2020, Carrier launched a focused Diversity & Inclusion strategy to create a more inclusive environment, and included its focus to achieve a diverse workforce representative of its communities as one of its 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Goals. To learn more about Carrier's commitment to an inclusive workplace, visit https://www.corporate.carrier.com/corporate-responsibility/social-impact/our-employees/.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Ivanette Bonilla


561-329-8392


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE20661&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-advances-diversity--inclusion-strategy-with-signing-of-hispanic-promise-pledge-301387195.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE20661&Transmission_Id=202109290905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE20661&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment