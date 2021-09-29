Cloudflare Extends Zero Trust Security to Businesses' Doorsteps

Cloudflare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced it will extend its network to iconic properties like Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, Willis Tower Chicago, John Hancock Tower in Boston, and 30 Hudson Yards, 4 Times Square & 520 Madison in New York, as well as the planned further expansion into thousands of other office buildings and multi-dwelling units globally. This dramatic expansion will allow businesses to easily connect to Cloudflare’s network from offices and co-working spaces instead of relying on costly, rigid hardware solutions. Now, enterprises will have one more way to connect to the Cloudflare One suite of SASE security solutions to help secure and connect employees across all the devices, applications, and networks they may use in a hybrid work landscape.

“Nobody knows exactly what the future of work will look like for every organization, but we do know that it will be more flexible,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Businesses shouldn’t have to sacrifice security to help employees be productive regardless if they’re in the office, at home, or on-the go. Bringing a Zero Trust solution to organizations is the only way they can be prepared for any scenario. Winning enterprises need the most performant, reliable, and secure connectivity no matter where they do business.”

Businesses have maintained expensive and hardware-intensive office networks since the dawn of the modern Internet. Never have they gotten less return on that investment than through the COVID-19 pandemic—and the hybrid future of work will only exacerbate the high costs of maintaining and securing this outdated infrastructure.

What's more, these legacy networks weren’t designed to secure employees across all their devices, networks, applications, and work locations. By directly connecting to Cloudflare’s network, businesses will save the time and cost of identifying, managing and securing their own hardware. This expansion of Cloudflare’s network will make it easy for businesses of any size to adopt its Zero Trust and SASE, or secure access service edge, solutions to connect and secure employees no matter where they work.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've supported our over 12,000 employees to work safely and seamlessly from home or from our offices. Cloudflare solutions have been critical, and we're excited to continue to partner on efficient and strong solutions,” said Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Technology and Engineering, at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

“Real estate is at the cusp of being revolutionized with novel solutions being applied to age-old problems. None more so than how we are re-imagining the workplace of the future,” said Kitty Sullivan, Principal, JLL Spark Global Venture Fund.

“We see a lot of potential in the way Cloudflare is bringing its network directly to our office locations,” said Aaron Dearinger Edge Architect at Garmin International. “It’s critical that we empower our employees to work productively and securely, and this makes it that much easier for us to do so no matter where our teams are working from in the future–and reducing our network costs along the way.”

“Only a few years ago the barrier of entry to build world class digital buildings would have been prohibitive. Thankfully this is where the cloud and utility-based computing comes in,” said Danny Stubbings, VP Technology Development & Building Digitization, at Oxford Properties. “The beauty of this model is that it allows us much greater freedom to experiment and find those areas that really add value to our business, and our consumers.”

Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries and has tripled+its+network+capacity in the last two years. By continuously expanding and optimizing its network, Cloudflare is able to deliver a faster and more reliable Internet experience to users and businesses anywhere in the world. To learn more about Cloudflare’s network and services like Cloudflare One, please check out the resources below:

