InterContinental marks 75 years of pioneering luxury travel with a celebration of rich heritage, iconic hotels and exclusive experiences

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery, having pioneered luxury travel in emerging and well-loved destinations for the past 75 years. This year, as the brand toasts its diamond anniversary, it invites guests to celebrate the joy of travel and rediscover InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world. From now until April 2022, guests can enjoy an exciting line up of limited-time offers ranging from sparkling anniversary cocktails to exhilarating stay experiences. As part of the 75th anniversary initiative and IHG's Journey to Tomorrow commitment, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts will also donate US$75,000 to Water.org, supporting 15,000 people to gain access to clean water through sustainable, locally owned and run projects.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8811254-intercontinental-marks-75-years-pioneering-luxury/

Sip, stay and celebrate in style

The celebratory anniversary cocktail, named "InterContinental75", will be served at over 130 InterContinental hotels and resorts. A reimagination of the well-loved classic cocktail, French 75, the InterContinental75 is brought to life through a global partnership with two other pioneering brands - Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, founded in 1785 and winner of the 2021 " Best Champagne House of the World ", and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, hand-crafted from botanicals foraged on the Island of Islay. An alternative but equally celebratory version will also be crafted using Seedlip Distilled non-alcoholic spirit and Fever Tree mixers. Bringing local destinations and ingredients to the forefront, talented teams at select InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world will craft cocktail variations, along with special food pairing menus, for a unique interpretation and taste journey in each destination.

Guests can recognise personal milestones with a range of anniversary packages. The 75th Anniversary Package will be available at select hotels and includes a personalized cocktail experience for two; for those looking incomparable experiences, the InterContinental Diamond Stay Packages offer varied and carefully curated once-in-a-lifetime luxury moments across hand-picked InterContinental hotels.

"We're delighted to raise a toast with our guests, owners, partners and colleagues to celebrate InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and everything this brand stands for – the joy of travel and the worldliness that comes from discovering cultures around the world. During a challenging period, it's important to take time to celebrate milestones and begin to enjoy new adventures again wherever we can. The InterContinental brand has been part of many special moments throughout its storied 75-year history and continues to be a place for celebration, connection and indulgence," says Jane Mackie, IHG's Senior Vice President, Global Marketing for Luxury and Premium Brands. "The next chapter of InterContinental, as we continue to open new doors from Rome to Riyadh, will encompass a fresh 360 degree approach to the guest experience with new partnerships and innovations."

"We are grateful to be part of the 75th anniversary of the InterContinental brand and their goal to shape the future of responsible travel," says Michael Mayernik, Head of Corporate Partnerships, Water.org. "They are committed to changing lives with access to safe water as part of this initiative, giving women hope, children health and communities around the world a bright future."

Defining global luxury travel

The InterContinental brand was established by Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways, in 1946 with a bold vision to bring luxurious accommodation to every corner of the globe. Its 75th anniversary is not only a moment to look forward to its bright future but also recognise the brand's rich heritage: InterContinental became the first international hotel chain in the Middle East with the opening of the Phoenicia in Beirut in 1961; Martin Luther King finished his iconic "I Have A Dream" at InterContinental The Willard Washington D.C. in 1963; InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland took on the title of architectural marvel and the world's first quarry hotel in 2018 and InterContinental New York Barclay served as the official hotel of the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament.

Today, with 206 hotels and over 70 set to open in the coming years, the vision of bringing luxury travel to emerging and established destinations continues. In the coming months, the brand will be opening new doors in inspiring locations like Barcelona in Spain, Sorrento in Australia, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Appi Kogen in Japan.

Details and availability of offers may vary across participating hotels. For more information on the InterContinental 75th Diamond Anniversary, visit intercontinental.com/75thanniversary.

#Intercontinentallife / Link to media assets

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

The InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, with insights from 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of the InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what's special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit www.intercontinental.com , and connect with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/intercontinental and Instagram www.instagram.com/intercontinental .

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards . For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio

Building on the heritage of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts – the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand celebrating its 75th anniversary this year – IHG has become the world's second largest Luxury & Lifestyle player by both number of hotels open and in the development pipeline. Acquisitions of iconic brands Regent Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, and the international expansion of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo have created an impressive portfolio for both guests and owners, defined by timeless legacy and bound together by distinctive design and unforgettable service. Spanning more than 430 hotels or 100,000 rooms, IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio makes every journey a celebration of extraordinary experiences, each in a unique way.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercontinental-marks-75-years-of-pioneering-luxury-travel-with-a-celebration-of-rich-heritage-iconic-hotels-and-exclusive-experiences-301387867.html

SOURCE InterContinental Hotels & Resorts