Lindsay Brewer, Professional Racecar Driver, Signs Ambassador Deal with Clubhouse Media Group's Digital Creator Platform HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), an influencer-based media firm with a vast, global social media reach of more than 400 million followers, announced that Lindsay Brewer, a professional racecar driver, has been contracted as a promotional ambassador to HoneyDrip.com, a new digital platform developed by Clubhouse Media Group to let creators monetize content.

"I am excited that Clubhouse Media Group reached out to me to be an ambassador for the HoneyDrip.com platform," said Brewer, who is also a stockholder of Clubhouse Media. "As a professional racecar driver, I am always excited to see new ways for creators to monetize their audience. HoneyDrip.com is a platform focused on letting creators develop sources of income by allowing them to share content in a hopefully judgment-free and inclusive environment, making this partnership a natural alignment for my ethos. Friends of mine have wanted a new platform that was free from the stigma of other similar platforms on the internet, and I felt that HoneyDrip could be a place where people could monetize their followings without being stigmatized."

Brewer has been racing professionally since she was 11 years old, winning national titles in Go-Karting, Legends Racing, Saleen S1, and most recently joined TC America Series Race in 2021. She is a Honda Racing Development Manufacturer Ambassador in the series. Brewer is also a Formula 4 Driver for the Skip Barber Racing Team, and as of September 2021, has been in second place nationally in the series. Brewer was sponsored in 2021 by Clubhouse Media Group and is a San Diego State University graduate majoring in business management.

Outside of car racing, Brewer is a social media influencer and model. In her modeling career, Brewer has worked for a number of fashion brands, including YSL Beauty, Revolve, Bentley Beverly Hills, Lanvin, and Beach Bunny Swimwear, among others. As of September 2021, Brewer had over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, 460,000 followers on TikTok, and is a verified Snapstar.

HoneyDrip.com launched in September 2021 as a community that aims to remove the stigma of creating subscription-based content for fans while letting content creators develop unique behind-the-scenes and exclusive content. On HoneyDrip.com, creatives can connect with their audiences and keep a higher percentage of their earnings than other platforms. HoneyDrip also utilizes self-policing methods to keep the platform equitable, inclusive, and positive. To join HoneyDrip.com as a creator, email [email protected].

About Clubhouse Media Group

Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media Group reaches more than 400 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

