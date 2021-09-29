TDK Ventures presents Energy Week 2021, a thought leadership forum on energy transformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TDK Ventures presents Energy Week 2021, a thought leadership forum on energy transformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021

  • Over thirty top leaders in the battery and energy fields set to share their insights on how the energy industry is changing and what the future holds
  • Each session at the event will feature experts from academia, industry, startups, and Venture Capital firms exchanging ideas to identify top challenges and opportunities in Energy Transformation ("EX") for a better future
  • To register for access to this free event and watch the livestream, go to https://tdk-ventures.event.video/

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that its capital venture subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. will present its inaugural Energy Week, October 18-22, 2021. The online event will bring together over 30 of the top leaders in the battery and energy fields – from academia, industry, start-ups, and venture capital sectors – to share their insights on how the industry is changing and what the future holds.

"We are thrilled to offer our extended community five thought provoking, interactive panels with leading experts in the battery and energy space," said Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures. "Our objective in designing this event is to inspire a new generation of inventors and entrepreneurs, who will help solve the biggest problems in energy we face. We hope to help identify opportunities for startups to contribute to a more sustainable planet – an objective squarely aligned with TDK Ventures' mission. Through these discussions with the who's who in the energy industry, we hope to stimulate long-lasting conversation and engagement in our EX community that will lead to meaningful actions to help improve and future-proof our world for generations to come."

The TDK Ventures Energy Week is open to the public, for free, as the company believes knowledge about top opportunities and challenges in the energy space should be made available in a global open forum, since knowledge shared is impact multiplied.

Each day of the five-day event will center on a specific topic and will feature panel discussions, interactive polling, and live audience Q&A. The schedule includes:

  • Materials / Processing / Manufacturing on October 18, 6pm - 8pm Pacific Time
  • Battery Management Systems (BMS) / Modeling / Battery Data on October 19, 9am - 11am Pacific Time
  • Charging / Safety / Infrastructure on October 20, 9am - 11am Pacific Time
  • Energy Storage Systems (ESS) / E-mobility / Grid on October 21, 6pm - 8pm Pacific Time
  • Mining / Battery Recycling on October 22, 9am - 11am Pacific Time

Among the distinguished list of speakers are: Bob Galyen (Founder of Galyen Energy, former CTO of CATL), Shirley Meng (Professor, UCSD), Dipender Saluja (Managing Director, Capricorn, early investor in Tesla), Qichao Hu (Founder and CEO of SES), Hans Kobler (Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CEO of Energy Impact Partners), Julia Song (Co-Founder and CTO of ESS), Rajesh Swaminathan (Partner, Khosla Ventures), and global leaders from top universities (MIT, CMU, University of Cambridge, IPCAS), top energy venture capital firms (Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Energize Ventures), and leading energy startup founders (StoreDot, Voltaiq, Lilac, Battery Resourcers, Forge Nano).

TDK Ventures event partners and supporters include: Volta Foundation (former Battery Brunch), BatteryBits; Intercalation Station, Stanford Energy Club, MIT Energy Night, Energy Innovation Network, New Energy Nexus, MIT Chinese Entrepreneur Organization, Greentown Labs, Mach49 and Plug and Play.

To gain access to this free event and watch the livestream, simply go to https://tdk-ventures.event.video/ and register. Additional information regarding TDK Ventures Energy Week, including details on the full schedule and speakers, can also be found at this site.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or [email protected].

Contacts for Media

TDK Brand

Contact


Phone

Mail

TDK

Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE

Publitek

Portland, OR

+1 503.720.3743

[email protected]

TDK Ventures

Mr. Raphel FINELLI

TDK Ventures

San Jose, CA

+1 408.667.5970

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN22596&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tdk-ventures-presents-energy-week-2021-a-thought-leadership-forum-on-energy-transformation-301387526.html

SOURCE TDK Ventures

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN22596&Transmission_Id=202109291000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN22596&DateId=20210929
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment