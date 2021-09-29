TDK Ventures presents Energy Week 2021, a thought leadership forum on energy transformation

PR Newswire

Over thirty top leaders in the battery and energy fields set to share their insights on how the energy industry is changing and what the future holds

Each session at the event will feature experts from academia, industry, startups, and Venture Capital firms exchanging ideas to identify top challenges and opportunities in Energy Transformation ("EX") for a better future

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that its capital venture subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. will present its inaugural Energy Week, October 18-22, 2021. The online event will bring together over 30 of the top leaders in the battery and energy fields – from academia, industry, start-ups, and venture capital sectors – to share their insights on how the industry is changing and what the future holds.

"We are thrilled to offer our extended community five thought provoking, interactive panels with leading experts in the battery and energy space," said Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures. "Our objective in designing this event is to inspire a new generation of inventors and entrepreneurs, who will help solve the biggest problems in energy we face. We hope to help identify opportunities for startups to contribute to a more sustainable planet – an objective squarely aligned with TDK Ventures' mission. Through these discussions with the who's who in the energy industry, we hope to stimulate long-lasting conversation and engagement in our EX community that will lead to meaningful actions to help improve and future-proof our world for generations to come."

The TDK Ventures Energy Week is open to the public, for free, as the company believes knowledge about top opportunities and challenges in the energy space should be made available in a global open forum, since knowledge shared is impact multiplied.

Each day of the five-day event will center on a specific topic and will feature panel discussions, interactive polling, and live audience Q&A. The schedule includes:

Materials / Processing / Manufacturing on October 18 , 6pm - 8pm Pacific Time

Battery Management Systems (BMS) / Modeling / Battery Data on October 19 , 9am - 11am Pacific Time

Charging / Safety / Infrastructure on October 20 , 9am - 11am Pacific Time

Energy Storage Systems (ESS) / E-mobility / Grid on October 21 , 6pm - 8pm Pacific Time

Mining / Battery Recycling on October 22 , 9am - 11am Pacific Time

Among the distinguished list of speakers are: Bob Galyen (Founder of Galyen Energy, former CTO of CATL), Shirley Meng (Professor, UCSD), Dipender Saluja (Managing Director, Capricorn, early investor in Tesla), Qichao Hu (Founder and CEO of SES), Hans Kobler (Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CEO of Energy Impact Partners), Julia Song (Co-Founder and CTO of ESS), Rajesh Swaminathan (Partner, Khosla Ventures), and global leaders from top universities (MIT, CMU, University of Cambridge, IPCAS), top energy venture capital firms (Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Energize Ventures), and leading energy startup founders (StoreDot, Voltaiq, Lilac, Battery Resourcers, Forge Nano).

TDK Ventures event partners and supporters include: Volta Foundation (former Battery Brunch), BatteryBits; Intercalation Station, Stanford Energy Club, MIT Energy Night, Energy Innovation Network, New Energy Nexus, MIT Chinese Entrepreneur Organization, Greentown Labs, Mach49 and Plug and Play.

To gain access to this free event and watch the livestream, simply go to https://tdk-ventures.event.video/ and register. Additional information regarding TDK Ventures Energy Week, including details on the full schedule and speakers, can also be found at this site.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or [email protected] .

