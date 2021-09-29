Triumph Extends Repair Manangement Agreement With MTU Maintenance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Triumph Extends Repair Manangement Agreement With MTU Maintenance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Product Support site in Grand Prairie, Texas has extended a repair management agreement with MTU Maintenance, as a repair services supplier for engine accessories and line replacement units (LRUs) applicable to the V2500, CFM56, CF6 and CF34 engine platforms.

Under this agreement, Triumph Product Support - Grand Prairie will continue to provide a suite of engine accessory component repair services including bearings, engine monitoring sensors, engine mounts, hydraulic actuators, main engine fuel pumps, fuel flow transmitters, pneumatic valves/starters, heat exchangers, oil coolers, lube units, oil scavenge pressure pumps, as required by MTU Maintenance.

Since 2007, Triumph has performed numerous repairs for MTU Maintenance, providing MRO services to several MTU Maintenance locations including, Hanover and Berlin, Germany, Vancouver, Canada, Zhuhai, China, and Dallas, Texas. "We are excited to continue to support MTU Maintenance as a key supplier, helping them to provide timely and reliable services to their global customer base" said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Product Support. "We will continue to provide exceptional service to MTU Maintenance in the year(s) to come and we look forward to future opportunities to grow our relationship."

The founding of MTU Maintenance Hannover in 1979 marked the beginning of commercial engine maintenance at MTU. MTU Maintenance is the world's leading provider of customized services for aircraft engines. Boasting expertise on all topics relating to engines, including leasing and asset management, they offer a wide range of innovative maintenance solutions tailored specifically to their customers' needs. MTU's global maintenance network employs around 5,500 highly qualified employees.

Triumph Product Support - Grand Prairie is an industry leader in providing engine and airframe accessory services to aviation customers throughout the world. They service a variety of engine gearboxes, pneumatic starters, valves and drive units, hydraulic actuators, lube system pumps, fuel nozzles, fuel pumps, fuel controls, electric generator products, bearing and gear inspection.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH22400&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-extends-repair-manangement-agreement-with-mtu-maintenance-301387346.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH22400&Transmission_Id=202109291000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH22400&DateId=20210929
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment