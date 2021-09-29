Brambles Delivers Important ESG Achievements in the First Year of Its 2025 Sustainability Targets

Brambles, the global supply chain solutions company operating in 60 countries through the CHEP brand, has released its annual Sustainability Review, which reports on its material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues and achievements for the financial year ending June 30, 2021.

Having successfully completed its 2020 sustainability strategy—meeting its key objectives—this time last year, Brambles announced its new 2025+Sustainability%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3Etargets+and+ambition+to+%26rdquo%3BPioneer+Regenerative+Supply+Chains”, based on a ”Planet Positive, Business Positive and Communities Positive” strategy. Just 12 months into the program, Brambles’ Sustainability Review highlights tangible achievements which show great progress toward a net-positive future:

Brambles+is+now+a+carbon-neutral+operations+business: The company’s net CO 2 emissions have been offset across scope 1 1 and scope 2 2 by investing in reforestation projects and procurement of renewable electricity. This milestone supports Brambles’ commitment to a 1.5-degree climate future, aligns with the highest level of ambition on the 2015+Paris+Climate+Agreement, and demonstrates early action on its decarbonization pathway 3 . As part of the Planet Positive targets, Brambles has also maintained 100% sustainable sourcing of timber and has enabled the transformation of more forestry markets to Chain+of+Custody+%28CoC%29+certification;

The company’s net CO emissions have been offset across scope 1 and scope 2 by investing in reforestation projects and procurement of renewable electricity. This milestone supports Brambles’ commitment to a 1.5-degree climate future, aligns with the highest level of ambition on the 2015+Paris+Climate+Agreement, and demonstrates early action on its decarbonization pathway . As part of the Planet Positive targets, Brambles has also maintained 100% sustainable sourcing of timber and has enabled the transformation of more forestry markets to Chain+of+Custody+%28CoC%29+certification; Brambles achieved 32% of women in management roles: Workplace Positive targets include rolling out inclusivity, wellbeing-at-work and accessibility initiatives, as well as a commitment to at least 40% of management roles being held by women and doubling the number of women in its plants by 2025;

targets include rolling out inclusivity, wellbeing-at-work and accessibility initiatives, as well as a commitment to at least 40% of management roles being held by women and doubling the number of women in its plants by 2025; Brambles is a Top Employer® in 17 countries: Progress toward Workplace Positive targets was also achieved with Brambles being recognized as a Top+Employer® in 17 countries, including the U.S., and across four regions, illustrating the company’s commitment to its staff and to creating an inclusive and rewarding work environment. Brambles’ ambition is to extend this certification to as many countries as possible and be recognized as Global Top Employer; and

Progress toward targets was also achieved with Brambles being recognized as a Top+Employer® in 17 countries, including the U.S., and across four regions, illustrating the company’s commitment to its staff and to creating an inclusive and rewarding work environment. Brambles’ ambition is to extend this certification to as many countries as possible and be recognized as Global Top Employer; and Brambles continues to deliver to communities when they need it most: Communities Positive is the third pillar of the 2025 sustainability strategy and is essential for Brambles' wider, positive contribution to society. Brambles’ in-kind equipment donations helped provide more than 17,400,000 people with meals via its food rescue partners across the globe in FY21. Finally, around 100,000 people were positively impacted through the company’s circular economy communications, training and advocacy efforts.

In the words of Graham Chipchase, Brambles’ CEO, “In our new five-year sustainability strategy, Brambles charts a clear course toward a truly regenerative supply chain, with reuse, resilience and regeneration as our core tenets. This pioneering vision has enabled our business to create value in an environment where change is an ongoing certainty. These early results show that our strategy is not just about words, but about actions. Every achievement is a concrete step closer to a net-positive future.”

Brambles’ share and reuse model already offers many environmental savings to customers' supply chains in comparison to single-use alternatives. In the last year, Brambles’ solutions have helped its customers achieve the following savings4:

2.4 million metric tons of CO 2 - equivalent to the CO 2 emitted by 454,500 homes 1 in one year;

- equivalent to the CO emitted by 454,500 homes in one year; 3,160 megaliters of water - or approximately 1,240 Olympic sized pools;

3.1 million cubic meters of wood;

3.2 million trees; and

1.4 million metric tons of waste.

Brambles is recognized as a global sustainability leader

Brambles’ sustainability credentials and performance continue to be recognized as world leading. Barron’s Magazine, published by Dow Jones, named Brambles the second most sustainable company globally in 2021, and Corporate Knights rated the company 18th in their Global+100+list+of+most+sustainable+corporations+in+the+world. MSCI awarded Brambles the maximum AAA rating in its ESG assessment and ranked the company in the top 4% of all companies assessed. Equally, the CDP gave the company a A- in its Forests submission.

The Group also achieved an overall A- rating in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy Assessment Tool, Circulytics, and is notably one of the major private sector partners instrumental in developing the tool and promoting the many business benefits of transitioning from a linear to a circular model.

Note to editors

Explore Brambles’ 2021 Sustainability Review on brambles.com%2Fsustainabilityreview2021

Explore Brambles’ 2021 Annual Report on: brambles.com%2F2021annualreport

About Brambles Limited ( ASX:BXB, Financial): Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust us to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. Brambles primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs approximately 12,000 people and owns approximately 345 million pallets and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers. Brambles operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit www.brambles.com

1 Scope 1 carbon emissions refers to direct emissions generated from the burning of fuel.

2 Scope 2 refers to indirect emissions resulting from the production of electricity that is purchased.

3 Brambles will provide an update on its commitment to a Science-Based Target, which addresses emissions in our supply chain, predominantly third-party transport and subcontractors’ operations and new timber for pallets, in the lead up to the COP26 Climate talks in November.

4 Equivalence provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

