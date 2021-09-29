CN Publishes 2021-2022 Winter Plan

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) announced today that the Company published its 2021-2022 Winter Plan – All in Together. The Plan is part of CN’s commitment to delivering safely and efficiently during winter, and is the result of broad consultations and close collaboration with various customers and stakeholders.



CN’s Winter Plan explains how the Company’s employees and equipment remain ready to reduce the effects of harsh winter conditions for its customers, while ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its operations.

“CN’s goal is to lead as the safest and most innovative railway in North America. We adopt best practices, cutting-edge technology and make key investments in infrastructure and equipment. With this approach we safely move more goods, for the benefit of our customers and the North-American economy.”

JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN



For more information on CN’s Winter Plan please visit: cn.ca/winterplan

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Mathieu Gaudreault Paul Butcher Senior Advisor Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations 1-833-946-3342

[email protected] (514) 399-0052

[email protected]



