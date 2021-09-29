D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2021

D.R.+Horton%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:DHI, Financial), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference entry code 995683. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 42959. The teleconference replay will be available through November 16, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through January 31, 2022.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 96 markets in 30 states across the United States and closed 80,276 homes in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald+Homes, Express+Homes and Freedom+Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage+financing, title+services and insurance+agency+services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

