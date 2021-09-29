ATVI 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Investors with $100K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now, EEOC Settlement Strengthens Securities Fraud Claims

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( ATVI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



The action challenges Defendants’ downplaying of Activision’s liability stemming from certain labor matters, falsely characterizing these proceedings as “routine” and “not significant.”

In truth, Defendants concealed that: (1) Activision discriminated against female and minority employees, (2) Activision’s HR department and executives failed to address numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination and retaliation, and (3) Activision’s workplace culture would seriously impair the company’s operations.

The truth emerged on July 20, 2021, when the California regulators sued Activision alleging the company’s “frat boy” culture is a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against female employees, who are subjected to constant sexual harassment, and high-ranking executives engaged in sexual harassment without repercussions.

Then, on Sept. 20, 2021, Activision Blizzard announced the SEC issued subpoenas seeking information about the company’s disclosures and employment-related conduct.

Most recently, on Sept. 27, 2021, the company announced an $18 million settlement with federal regulators resolving sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and retaliation claims.

These events drove the price of Activision shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants lied about the seriousness of the company’s employment practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

