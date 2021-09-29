Logo
11 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's "Top Independent Advisors" List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 11 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Barron’s “Top Independent Advisors” list. Each year, Barron’s publishes the list recognizing the top 100 independent advisors across the country based on several factors including success in the business, compliance records, assets under management and high levels of ethical standards.

“On behalf of Ameriprise, we congratulate the advisors who’ve earned a spot on this distinguished list,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “Recognition like this doesn’t happen by chance. These advisors continuously raise the bar for themselves and their teams and they have a deep commitment to helping their clients achieve their long-term goals. We’re proud to partner with them and support their continued success.”

Ameriprise advisors named to the 2021 Barron’s Top Independent list:

  • Dane Burkholder,Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Roseville Wealth Management Group in Lancaster, Penn.
  • Adam S. Goldstein,Private Wealth Advisor at Goldstein & Associates in Calabasas, Calif.
  • Susan Kim, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Kim, Hopkins & Associates in Vienna, Virginia
  • Jon Kuttin, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Kuttin Wealth Management in Hauppauge, New York
  • Randy Linde, Chief Executive Officer of AGP Wealth Advisors in Bellevue, Wash.
  • Kim Orth, Private Wealth Advisor at Orth Financial Group in Wilmington, Delaware
  • Darrell Pennington, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Pennington Wealth Management in Houston, Texas
  • Gail Reid, Private Wealth Advisor and President of Castlewatch Wealth in Glendale, Calif.
  • Erin Scannell, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Wealth Advisors in Mercer Island, Wash.
  • Scott Tiras, Private Wealth Advisor and President of Tiras Wealth Management
  • Dan Wilson, Private Wealth Advisor at Skyeburst Wealth Management in Auburndale, Mass.

The full list of Barron’s Top Independent Wealth Advisors can be found here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

Source: Barron’s®, “Barron’s Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” Sept. 20, 2021. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria for each award include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005618r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005618/en/

