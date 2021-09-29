Visa to Expand Presence in Atlanta

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Visa to Expand Presence in Atlanta

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced today plans to grow its presence in Atlanta, including opening a new office in 2022.

“As Visa continues to grow, it is critical we have a strong local presence in areas where we do meaningful business,” said Kim Lawrence, head of the U.S. market, Visa. “Growing our presence and workforce in Atlanta will enable Visa to serve our clients more effectively, support talent development and contribute to the long-term success of local communities.”

Visa’s new office will be located at 1200 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta and represent a wide range of Visa teams and functions, with a particular concentration of technology and client services teams. Several global and regional company leaders will be re-locating to Atlanta to support its employee base, which is expected to grow to approximately 1,000 employees over the next few years.

“Atlanta represents an epicenter of financial technology expertise, resilient entrepreneurs, diverse perspectives and a vibrant community culture,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility, Visa, who will reside in Atlanta and help to lead the new office. “We are committed to investing in and supporting the robust talent pool in Atlanta with rewarding professional development and growth opportunities.”

Visa’s expansion in Atlanta builds on the company’s commitments to serving its communities. Visa has had a firsthand look at the area’s inspiring entrepreneurs and local businesses through programs such as She%26rsquo%3Bs+Next%2C+Empowered+by+Visa, an initiative focused on empowering female and Black-owned small businesses. Through continued partnerships and investments, Visa will pursue new opportunities to give residents and local businesses greater access to education, resources, and tools to help them grow and thrive. This includes:

  • Investing in critical skills development and training for the next generation of local leaders and technical experts, with a focus on inclusion and diversity. Visa will partner with the Georgia Fintech Academy and other regional colleges and universities on student engagement, early-career recruiting, education and mentorship programs. Visa will also collaborate with the Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech to support entrepreneurs creating solutions to enable the future of payments, financial services and commerce.
  • Providing the local small business community with access to capital, technology and tools to help their businesses thrive through She%26rsquo%3Bs+Next%2C+Empowered+by+Visa and Visa%26rsquo%3Bs+online+small+business+hub.
  • Supporting community organizations making an impact in Atlanta aligned with Visa’s focus of advancing inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth and commitments to empowering small and micro businesses.
  • Collaborating with suppliers of diverse backgrounds to design, build and provide ongoing services for Visa’s new state-of-the-art office as part of Visa’s commitment to increase supplier diversity.

For more information about open roles and opportunities with Visa in Atlanta, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fvi.sa%2FAtlantaCareers

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About+Visa, visa.com%2Fblog and %40VisaNews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005604r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005604/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment