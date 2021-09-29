Logo
RingCentral Forges First Ever Partnership in Mexico with MCM Telecom

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that MCM+Telecom will offer a co-branded solution called RingCentral for Symphony, which will be the lead MCM Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering to all business customers. MCM and RingCentral have joined forces to bring together all the essential elements of hybrid work into a single app for video conferencing, mobile collaboration, and advanced business phone capabilities enhanced by MCM’s leading fiber network and expertise in serving the Mexican enterprise market. This will enable organizations across the country to rapidly transform their business communications with new ways to serve customers, engage employees, and integrate critical business processes.

“We are providing integrated business apps and advanced communications functions into a single communications space for the enterprise ecosystem. The RingCentral partnership came at exactly the right time when we were looking for something fresh, different, out of the box, for our customers,” said Benito Ohara, CEO, MCM Telecom. “Businesses today are operating in a highly dynamic environment and our new joint solution enables them to accelerate transformation initiatives with faster deployment, greater mobility, and increased flexibility.”

The partnership combines RingCentral’s core innovation with localized services from MCM’s trusted network in Mexico. RingCentral for Symphony will be enhanced by MCM’s market-leading services including Internet for SaaS applications and online tools, dedicated connection to cloud services, Virtual Private LAN Service (VPL), data center, data protection, cloud firewall, application integration and software-defined WAN (SDWAN) to offer robust service, high performance connectivity and data security to its business customers.

“We’re excited to be expanding to Mexico through our partnership with MCM. Together, MCM and RingCentral will deliver the latest business communications capabilities to enterprises across Mexico,” said Sandra Krief, Vice President, Service Provider Americas at RingCentral. “We’re looking forward to working closely with MCM to ensure people have access to next-generation communications and collaboration solutions and can work productively and efficiently from anywhere.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Video Pro, RingCentral Video Pro+ RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005250/en/

