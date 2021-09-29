Logo
CrossFirst Bank Expands Banking Team in Phoenix Market with Key Hires

Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
CrossFirst Bank, the subsidiary bank of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), announced the addition of two key hires in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bank recently welcomed Jay Ganske, Managing Director, Real Estate Banking, and Mike Theile, Managing Director, Commercial Banking, to the Phoenix Banking Team.

“Hiring experienced and successful bankers, like Jay and Mike, is key to our growth in Phoenix,” said Market President, Kevin Halloran. “These individuals bring expertise and insight to our banking team and will play a significant role to our growth in the coming years.”

Jay Ganske is a seasoned Banker with over 32 years of experience in the Phoenix market. Ganske will specialize in serving the banking and financing needs of Phoenix’s commercial real estate community. Prior to joining CrossFirst Bank, Ganske served as the Senior Vice President at Sunrise Mortgage and Investment Company and Director, Manager Commercial Real Estate Banking at CIT Bank. He also held roles as Senior Vice President at Mutual of Omaha Bank and MidFirst Bank. Ganske holds a B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Luther College.

Mike Theile brings over 20 years of commercial banking experience. He will be responsible for new business originations by building trusted relationships within the community. Before joining CrossFirst Bank, Theile held positions as Senior Vice President at UMB Bank and Alliance Bank of Arizona. Theile is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and holds an M.B.A. from Grand Canyon University.

“Both Jay and Mike are extraordinary bankers who bring decades of banking and financial service experience as well as deep Arizona connections to our team,” Halloran said. “As an entrepreneurial bank, we are excited to support the region’s rapid growth and for the opportunity to work with businesses and professionals in Phoenix and Maricopa County.”

CrossFirst Bank opened a temporary office in July 2021 at 2801 East Camelback Road, Suite 200. Later this year, CrossFirst has plans to relocate into a permanent branch location at 3237 E. Camelback Road.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005686/en/

