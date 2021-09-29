Delic Closes C$7.0 Million Private Placement With U.S. Institutional Investor to Fuel Growth of Largest National Presence

PR Newswire

Funding to Open New Psychedelic Wellness Clinic Locations, Adding to Leading Footprint

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp. ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale to a single institutional investor for gross proceeds of approximately C$7.0 million in a private placement in the United States (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued ‎9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.285 per Unit and 15,561,404 pre-funded ‎units of the Company (the "Pre-Funded Units") at a price of C$0.2849. Each Unit is comprised of one subordinate voting share (a "SV Share") and one subordinate voting share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ‎additional SV Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.38 per Warrant Share, subject to ‎‎adjustment, at any time on or prior to 5:00 p.m. ‎‎(Eastern Time) on September 28, 2026. Each Pre-Funded Unit is comprised of one pre-funded subordinate voting share purchase warrant ‎‎(a "Pre-Funded Warrant") and one Warrant. Each ‎Pre-Funded Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one SV Share (a "Pre-Funded Warrant Share") at ‎an exercise price of C$0.0001 per Pre-Funded Warrant Share and shall terminate upon exercise in full of ‎the Pre-Funded Warrants. ‎‎

H.C. Wainwright & Co. ("H.C. Wainwright") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

H.C. Wainwright received (i) a cash commission of $560,000.01 (equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) and (ii) 1,964,912 compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). Each Agent Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one SV Share at an exercise price of C$0.38 per SV Share at any time on or prior to 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on September 28, 2026.

The SV Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement dated September 24, 2021 under the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 14, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") which was filed in the Province of British Columbia. In the United States, the SV Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants were offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for expanding clinic foot print, operating costs and acquisitions.

The Private Placement is subject to customary notices and deliveries to the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Delic Corp, Inc.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio , Delic Labs , the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

