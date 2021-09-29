T. Rowe Price Launches Its First Fixed Income Exchange-Traded Funds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

T. Rowe Price Launches Its First Fixed Income Exchange-Traded Funds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The three new active fixed income ETFs begin trading today on NYSE Arca, Inc., expanding the firm's lineup of active ETFs to eight

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Sept. 29, 2021

BALTIMORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today the addition of fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to its active ETF roster. Three new T. Rowe Price active fixed income ETFs, including QM U.S. Bond ETF (Ticker: TAGG), Total Return ETF (Ticker: TOTR), and Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Ticker: TBUX), will be available to the public beginning today on NYSE Arca, Inc.

The new ETFs are core fixed income strategies that can serve as building blocks to a client portfolio. Each will be managed by the same investment team and processes as the mutual fund with a similar strategy, using the firm's long-standing strategic investing approach, characterized by rigorous research, risk awareness, and independent decision making. These new fixed income ETFs expand T. Rowe Price's total ETF offerings to eight funds. The other five are equity funds, four of which launched in August 2020 and one in June 2021. The firm's lineup of active ETFs complements its traditional mutual fund offerings and it delivers key features associated with existing ETFs that some investors may prefer, including continuous daily trading, real-time market determined pricing, and tax efficiency.

T. ROWE PRICE ACTIVE FIXED INCOME ETFs

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (Ticker: TAGG)

  • Seeks to provide a total return that exceeds the performance of the U.S. investment-grade bond market. Uses its modest tracking error budget to seek to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index on a net of fee basis.
  • Managed by Robert Larkins, who has 18 years of investment experience, all at T. Rowe Price.
  • Net expense ratio is 0.08%.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (Ticker: TOTR)

  • Seeks to maximize total return through income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. Combines all-weather portfolio construction techniques with tactical market insights in an effort to generate income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.
  • Co-managed by Chris Brown, who has 21 years of investment experience, 16 of which have been at T. Rowe Price, and Anna Dreyer, who has 12 years of investment experience, all at T. Rowe Price.
  • Net expense ratio is 0.31%.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Ticker: TBUX)

  • Seeks a high level of income consistent with low volatility of principal value. Intends to provide the high level of income while minimizing principal volatility through the use of a broadly diversified portfolio composed of shorter-term government, investment-grade corporate, and securitized bonds.
  • Managed by Alex Obaza, who has 16 years of investment experience, 13 of which have been at T. Rowe Price.
  • Net expense ratio is 0.17%.

QUOTES

Andy McCormick, Head of Fixed Income Division
"These three new offerings will reflect the time-tested and alpha-seeking approach that characterizes T. Rowe Price's fixed income management. Reinforced by the best ideas of our global research team and their combined decades of strategic investing expertise, these core fixed income strategies present attractive options to investors who prefer the ETF format."

Tim Coyne, Head of Exchange-Traded Funds
"With the latest addition of fixed income ETFs to our suite of active ETF offerings, investors now have access to a wider selection of T. Rowe Price investment strategies in whichever product format best fits their needs. We're pleased to continue to grow our ETF capabilities now across both the equity and fixed income asset classes with strategies that have demonstrated success and strong client interest."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price is a global investment management organization with $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn,Instagram, or Facebook.

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information visit troweprice.com. Read it carefully.

ETFs are bought and sold at market prices, not NAV. Investors generally incur the cost of the spread between the prices at which shares are bought and sold. Buying and selling shares may result in brokerage commissions which will red

All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal.

T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc.


favicon.png?sn=PH22199&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-launches-its-first-fixed-income-exchange-traded-funds-301387868.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH22199&Transmission_Id=202109291045PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH22199&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment