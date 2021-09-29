Retail Sports Betting Begins September 30 with Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. and BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) today announce retail sports betting in Connecticut will begin on September 30 at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Players will be able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods – located at the Ultimate Race Book in Rainmaker Casino – in addition to betting kiosks located across the resort. Statewide, off-reservation online sports betting and iGaming is expected to launch in early October pending regulatory approvals.



The DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods gives players the opportunity to place wagers on a variety of betting markets across professional and collegiate sports via kiosks and in-person. In the coming weeks, DraftKings and Foxwoods will announce the opening of their permanent retail sportsbook, currently in the final stages of construction.

“Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests and Connecticut residents,” Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman said. “We thank Governor Lamont and his administration, regulators, and the many lawmakers who helped pave the way for legal sports betting and expanded gaming in the state. Their collaboration and hard work has allowed trusted gaming operators like our Tribe and DraftKings to help lead innovation across Connecticut. With NFL season in full force, it’s game on, and we look forward to a successful launch.”

“We’re thrilled to join the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in bringing a holistic and delightful sports betting experience for customers in Connecticut,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President of DraftKings North America. “By leveraging the Tribe’s expertise in developing and operating one of the largest resort casinos in the world, we are excited to bring new offerings for consumers in The Constitution State.”

According to the American Gaming Association, more than 42 million Americans are expected to place a wager on professional football this season, up 36 percent from last year.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods and DraftKings take responsible gaming seriously. An active member of the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has committed to promoting the association’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign which teaches customers responsible gaming best practices such as setting a budget and sticking to it and only playing with legal, regulated operators. Similarly, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods are committed to supporting the development of awareness and prevention programs for problem gaming – including operating the first self-exclusion program in the country.

