Keysight Selected by NIO to Verify 5G and Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) Connectivity in Electric Vehicles

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that NIO, a Chinese manufacturer of battery electric vehicles (EVs), has selected Keysight solutions to verify 5G and cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) connectivity.

NIO, one of China’s top EV automakers, selected Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+5G+and+C-V2X+network+emulation+solutions to advance development of premium EVs primarily targeting the Chinese market. Keysight enables NIO to verify 5G and C-V2X designs according to the latest 5G new radio (NR) and C-V2X specifications as defined by 3GPP and other standards organizations. Keysight’s solutions enable NIO to emulate and verify complex hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) drive test scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions.

“Automakers, such as NIO, are at the forefront of driving next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. “We’re pleased to support NIO, an innovator in automotive smart connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with test solutions that enable the automaker to address the market demand in China and abroad.”

Successful market introductions of highly complex passenger transport EVs rely on comprehensive validation of connectivity, implemented to improve road safety, efficiency in transportation of people, as well as drivers’ and passengers’ in-car experiences. Keysight%27s+connected+car+solutions support a wide range of technologies including 5G, C-V2X and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), to improve reliability, cybersecurity and safety.

“Keysight enables NIO to confidently verify the performance equipment designed for deployment on board our electric vehicles,” said Wang Wei, senior manager at NIO. “Thanks to Keysight’s integrated portfolio of test solutions across multiple cellular technologies, NIO can quickly and cost-efficiently deliver EVs that maximize safety for passengers and road users alike.”

Keysight offers a wide range of automotive+solutions for verifying wireless connections, interoperability, electromagnetic compatibility, cybersecurity and functional safety. Leading vendors of chipsets, sub-assemblies and vehicles, as well as test houses within a global automotive community, depend on Keysight’s design, validation and optimization solutions to advance smart transportation technology and products.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005616/en/

