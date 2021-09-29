Logo
Parade Technologies Announces a Family of Timing Controllers, Display Driver and Level Shift Devices with Integrated Touch for WQXGA Notebook In-Cell Panels

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Parade+Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) today announced the DP818/DP817 timing controllers (TTcon) with an integrated touch controller, TC2200 source drivers (TSD) with integrated touch analog front ends (AFEs) and the TC2201, a Gate-on-Array (GOA) level shifter (TLS) for required display & touch voltage generation. This family of complementary devices target high resolution notebook platforms supporting Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) 1.4b with features such as high dynamic range (HDR) and Panel Self-Refresh (PSR). The DP818 Tcon supports TrueTouch in-cell capacitive touch and active stylus functionality for commercial notebook applications, while the DP817 provides a robust TrueTouch touch only solution for mainstream notebooks. The touch integrated Tcon, SD and level shifter combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented display and touchscreen technology as well as proven display processing and high-speed signal technology to provide a low-power, highly integrated display and touchscreen solution for premium notebook in-cell a-Si or Oxide TFT LCD displays.

The DP818/DP817 targets panel resolutions up to 2560x1600 RGB (WQXGA) at 60 Hz display refresh. The integrated eDP Tcon fully supports the VESA eDP 1.4b standard including HDR, adaptive-sync operation, PSR/PSR2 using an on-chip, integrated frame buffer, and LCD backlight power saving through state-of-art contrast enhancement technology. These devices integrates the touch controller for digital filtering and processing of touch data received from the complementary TC2200 source driver. The DP818 and DP817 provide high-speed Scalable Intra Panel Interface (SIPI™) outputs to the TC2200 that drive the LCD display.

The TC2200 SIPI™ source driver leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology portfolio and AFE design experience refined over seven production generations and over 1 billion touch devices shipped. TC2200 provides superior noise immunity, excellent touch response and robust system ESD for in-cell displays. The devices provide a touch response that meets or exceeds Microsoft Windows requirements for a confident touch performance. Using Active Shielding technology, Parade is able to offer best-in-class signal to noise ratio (SNR), perfect for advanced in-cell touchscreen architectures. The fully programmable row and column driver display timing enables support of a broad number of panel configurations.

The DP818 device provides additional touch integration functionality with added circuitry and logic to support active stylus. It supports main-stream active stylus protocols to enable writing, annotating, and jotting down quick notes. Stylus performance is responsive, accurate and robust, delivering a true pen to paper experience.

The TC2201 gate level shifter with touch modulation provides voltage control for the gate driver of the LCD panel, the source voltage swing for touch and the required pen communication signals for active stylus. During touch scan, TC2201 provides VCOMDC active shielding to adjacent touch sensors in addition to the touch scan voltage swing to increase SNR.

Availability

The DP818, DP817 are offered in very fine pitch ball grid array (vfBGA) package and the TC2201 is available in a quad-flat no leads (QFN) package. The TC2200 is offered in a gold-bumped COG (Chip-on-Glass) physical form factor. Samples are available now.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) is a leading fabless supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display, touch controller, and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. Parade’s IC products serve the growing demand for DisplayPort™, eDP™ (Embedded DisplayPort), HDMITM, SATA, PCI Express® and USB ICs for display, touch, storage and interface applications.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005707r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005707/en/

