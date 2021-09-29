Findit Inc Announces Form S1 Registration Effective As of September 23, 2021

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines, announces Findit S1 registration is effective as of Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 4:00PM. The Form S1 includes year ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 audited financials. The Law Firm of Thomas Cook and Associates prepared the FORM S1 for filing and it was submitted through EDGAR, March 11, 2021.

At the time of submission, The S1 was priced at thirty cents per share which is currently higher than the current stock price. The amount of shares in the offering is a total of ten million shares which would amount to three million dollars if the raise is 100% subscribed. The proceeds would be used for development and marketing of the website Findit.com and the Findit App, which is available on Android and IOS.

Findit, which provides online marketing social networking content creation campaigns, completed the company audit with the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants back in Q1 of 2021. The company completed three years of audited financials that include 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Form S1 at the time of submission included year ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 audited financials.

Other notable updates that are happening on the Findit Platform are an improved Right Now Feed. The feed has been updated to improve flow, as well as enhanced aesthetics and navigation. This allows visitors of Findit and members of Findit to more easily click around on the platform, exploring the content they are interested in. Profile media management updates are also in development. A new, more intuitive interface will be added involving the picture, video, and audio upload process, helping to streamline the profile setup experience for users. Updates to media are also coming including: podcasts, before and after photos, and hosting of videos, including embedding Youtube and Vimeo videos. These improvements are being done to help transform the user experience for members creating content on Findit, but also those who are using Findit, whether or not they are signed in, to explore and browse content and other media. Existing users will also soon see an updated dashboard design that makes it easier to manage posted Right Now status updates, articles, and media galleries.

Clark St. Amant stated, "We are excited to announce that the Form S1 is complete and registered effective as of September 23, 2021 at 4PM EST. We will continue to make strides to provide value to our customers and shareholders. By making these improvements to the site, we are hopeful that more and more people will begin to see the value in using the Findit platform to share what they want with the world."

About The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1997, with a principal focus of representing public companies before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, OTC Markets, LLC, and the various state securities authorities. Thomas C. Cook, Esq., the firm's principal attorney, has over two decades of experience in corporate and securities law, including but not limited to corporate formation and governance, securities registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and the issuance of securities-related opinions. Mr. Cook received his bachelor of arts from Occidental College in 1990 and his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School in 1993.

About BF Borgers CPA, PC​​​​​

At BF Borgers CPA, PC, we have built our practice by providing exceptional service to our clients through our commitment to our firm culture and values based on the three underlying principals Professionalism, Responsiveness, Quality.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

