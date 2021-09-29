Logo
Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: ISAA) ("Iron Spark" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to holders of its Class A Common Stock that was authorized on June 24, 2021. The dividend will be payable October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021.

About Iron Spark I Inc.

Iron Spark I Inc. is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region our target operates in, it is our intention to pursue prospective targets that are consumer brands. The Company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of Class A common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering and search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

