Dr. Jennifer Sample Named Accenture Federal Services' Applied Intelligence Growth and Strategy Lead

Accenture+Federal+Services, (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has named Dr. Jennifer Sample as its Applied Intelligence Growth and Strategy Lead. Dr. Sample joined AFS’ Applied Intelligence team earlier this year as the AIX Business leader for Applied and Basic Research.

“My passion is leveraging the best technology, data, and scientific methods to solve big problems for the federal government, generating speed to value with minimal technical debt,” said Dr. Sample. “I’m truly excited about my role at Accenture Federal Services in which I will focus on helping our clients be successful at both adopting and adapting to the impact that AI and ML can have at scale across their organizations.”

Prior to joining AFS, Dr. Sample was a Federal and Principal Scientist in the Research and Development Department at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory for 19 years. She established and oversaw the development of their Emerging Technology, Intelligent Systems, and Quantum programs for seven years. Dr. Sample holds ten patents and has received numerous awards for her inventions and research.

“Dr. Sample’s expertise will be a force multiplier in driving the co-evolutionary spiral of tech, data and science, fusing advances in AI and ML. She brings the organizational and subject matter expertise necessary to scale our world class work and achieve meaningful results for the federal government,” said Bryan Rich, managing director and lead for AFS’ applied intelligence practice. “Dr. Sample is an outstanding addition to our team and will be instrumental to the overall growth of our Applied Intelligence practice.”

Dr. Sample received her B.S. in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University, her PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In addition to her academic and career accomplishments, Dr. Sample has run 10 consecutive Boston Marathons and is a regionally ranked runner and triathlete.

