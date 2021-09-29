VPT Adds 28 Volt SVL Series to Space Product Line

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VPT Adds 28 Volt SVL Series to Space Product Line

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SVL Series Includes Increased Single Event Effects Capabilities

PR Newswire

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 29, 2021

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (

NYSE:HEI.A, Financial) (NYSE:HEI, Financial), announces the availability of its SVLFL, SVLHF, SVLTR, and SVLSA Series of 28 volt, space-qualified DC-DC converters. With a wide input voltage range of 15 to 50 V, the SVL series of DC-DC converters are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments, with guaranteed performance through the use of hardened semiconductor components, radiation lot acceptance testing (RLAT) of non-hardened components, and analysis.

VPT.jpg

Characterized by Total Ionizing Dose (TID) performance, including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), increased to 60 krad, the series is operable over the full military temperature range (-55 °C to +125 °C) with no power derating, and is suited for use in low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), geostationary orbit (GEO), deep space missions, and launch vehicle programs.

"The SVL series of isolated DC-DC converters improve on the established legacy designs of the SV series by raising the single event effects capability with no destructive events from LET = 44 MeV/mg/cm2 to LET = 85 MeV/mg/cm2." VPT's Vice President of Engineering, Leonard Leslie stated. "This upgrade to the SV series gives customers a much more robust radiation tolerant option from VPT making the SVL series a cost effective solution for many space applications."

The SVLFL and SVLTR are qualified to MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K, and Radiation Hardness Assurance (RHA) Level R, while the SVLHF and SVLSA have been submitted for qualification.

The availability of the SVL Series is subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (

NYSE:HEI.A, Financial) (NYSE:HEI, Financial) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

VPT_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF21808&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpt-adds-28-volt-svl-series-to-space-product-line-301387053.html

SOURCE VPT, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF21808&Transmission_Id=202109291102PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF21808&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment