USA Truck Named to 2021 Top 100 Truckers List by Inbound Logistics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

USA Truck Named to 2021 Top 100 Truckers List by Inbound Logistics

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, has been named by Inbound Logistics to its 2021 Top 100 Truckers list. Inbound Logistics is a business logistics magazine concentrating on supply chain and logistics management. USA Truck has been the recipient of this recognition for multiple years.

Inbound Logistics recognizes USA Truck as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker for consistently providing premium service, reliability, scalability - the watchwords of supply chain professionals who need to provide service to their increasingly demanding customers," said Inbound Logistics editor Felecia Stratton. "Reliable transportation partners such as USA Truck allow shippers to do more with less and operate efficiently and cost-effectively."

James Reed, USA Truck President, and CEO stated, "We're proud that Inbound Logistics has recognized USA Truck again for the value of our capacity solutions. We are performing in these challenging times with robust capabilities for freight management through our superior technologies. Our capability to operate in this market environment is serving our customers' supply chain operations."

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers we feel are best equipped to meet and surpass readers' evolving motor freight transportation needs. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best transportation providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our readers' burgeoning motor freight and logistics challenges. Inbound Logistics editors selected this year's class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of more than 200 companies. In the opinion of Inbound Logistics editors, the service providers we selected are companies that offer diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

ABOUT USA TRUCK

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666000/USA-Truck-Named-to-2021-Top-100-Truckers-List-by-Inbound-Logistics

img.ashx?id=666000

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment